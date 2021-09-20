Devin Clark provides update on brutal teeth injury suffered against Ion Cutelaba at UFC Vegas 37

Devin Clark took a severe beating at the hands of Ion Cutelaba at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann and suffered a gruesome injury to his teeth.

A massive knee to the jaw in the second round left Devin Clark's mouth bloodied and his front teeth dismantled. However, 'Brown Bear' continued to fight and put on quite the show in the third round. He lost the bout via unanimous decision and was transported to the hospital immediately afterwards.

Devin Clark provided an update on his condition on his Instagram story. He said medical professionals managed to put the teeth back into place temporarily with the help of braces.

Ion Cutelaba was not happy with what his knee strike did to his opponent. He expressed displeasure at seeing a picture of Devin Clark's face at the post-fight press conference. When asked if he was aware when the injury occurred, Ion Cutelaba said that he knew it was his knee:

"Of course, it was my knee. My knee and hand. Very strong punch, but Clark is a very good fighter and I am strong and my punch is very tough, but he’s very strong, my opponent."

Dr. David Abassi explains the nature of Devin Clark's teeth injury

Ringside physician-turned-YouTube health commentator Dr. David Abbasi released a video explaining what happened to Devin Clark's teeth:

"On the bottom the teeth are attached to a bone called the mandible bone which gives you the profile to your jaw. And the teeth arise from that on the bottom row. So to have a chunk or portion that is free floating from that, one of two things is going on: either you have two separate displaced fractures or a segmental fracture of the mandible with that portion that is displaced."

"Or you can have what’s called a dentoalveolar fracture where basically just a chunk of it is displaced and is floating up. But one of those two definitely happened to Devin Clark and it was nasty, man."

Check out Devin Clark's injury below as he convinced the referee between rounds that he was good to go:

Also Read

[VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED]

Kelvin Ramirez @ramirezkelvin10 PREJUÍZO! 🦷 (imagem forte) 🚨



Além de sair derrotado neste sábado no UFC Vegas, o americano Devin Clark saiu com problemas na ‘lataria’. Rss



Nada mais é nada menos que alguns dentes perdidos durante o combate contra Íon Cutelaba. PREJUÍZO! 🦷 (imagem forte) 🚨



Além de sair derrotado neste sábado no UFC Vegas, o americano Devin Clark saiu com problemas na ‘lataria’. Rss



Nada mais é nada menos que alguns dentes perdidos durante o combate contra Íon Cutelaba. https://t.co/iS5yXqeOqs

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Jack Cunningham