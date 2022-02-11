"He's aware that what he did and said wasn't right" - Laura Sanko offers her two cents on Joe Rogan controversy

Laura Sanko recently shared her thoughts on the ongoing Joe Rogan controversy.

Rogan is facing a barrage of criticism for allegedly spreading COVID-19 information through his popular show, The Joe Rogan Experience. The UFC commentator's situation worsened after a video of him using the 'N-word' went viral on social media.

In an interview with Middle Easy, Sanko stated that she does not support the things that Rogan has said in the past. However, she claimed that Rogan is a good person and has good intentions.

The UFC analyst was of the view that Rogan's apology should be accepted as he is well aware of his mistakes and has acknowledged them:

"In support of Joe Rogan, I absolutely would not be supporting the things that he said and that compilation video is awful... I think Joe is a good person. I genuinely do... I think Joe has overall very very good intentions in terms of the information that he brings forward and the way that he treats people... But I think more than anything he's aware that what he did and said wasn't right. And he's apologized for it and I think that we should take him at his apology and judge him on his actions, you know, here on out."

Watch Sanko's full interview with Middle Easy below:

Israel Adesanya extends his support to Joe Rogan amid controversy

In the midst of Rogan's recurring controversies, Israel Adesanya has offered his support to the UFC commentator.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Adesanya stated that Rogan is being targeted for speaking out against the "mainstream narrative" by "the establishment":

"'United we stand, divided we fall.' We are living in very strange times. When a voice speaks out against the mainstream narrative, the establishment have a systematic way of shutting said voice down. I'm not asking you to think like me, I encourage you to turn off your tv and think for yourself. Don't let them pull the wool over your eyes [sheep emojis] #F***THENOISE"

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Aziel Karthak