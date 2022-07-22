"He's not eking out split decisions" - Laura Sanko surprised with odds favoring Islam Makhachev despite his resume being "nowhere close" to Charles Oliveira's

Charles Oliveira is slated to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi on October 22 for the vacant lightweight title. The Brazilian, who is the former champion and is still considered to be the true king of the lightweight division by many, opened up as a sizeable underdog against the Dagestani phenom.

Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch caught up with UFC and ESPN broadcaster Laura Sanko for an exclusive interview. Among the many topics discussed, one was Oliveira vs. Makhachev.

Sanko admitted that while she believes Islam Makhachev will be Charles Oliveira's toughest test to date, she's surprised by the betting odds. Stressing the importance of the resume and recent run of 'do Bronx', Sanko stated that the Brazilian has put on stellar performances of late:

"I mean, he's not the champion, but he's the champion, right?... and not just the champion sort of, like, what he's doing to everybody. He's not eking out split decisions. So yes, I am surprised to see that [Oliveira being the underdog] because the fact is that Makhachev's resume is nowhere close to what Charles Oliveira's is.

In my mind, resume should say a lot going into a fight. The way you win... what you did to whom is super important. And what he's doing is impressive, but who he's doing it to is not like mind blowing yet, it will be."

Charles Oliveira sports a 33-8 pro-MMA record and is on a 11-fight winning streak that has seen him finish Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler in his last three outings.

Islam Makhachev boasts a 22-1 record, his only loss coming at UFC 192 in 2015. The Dagestani is on a 10-fight winning streak himself, finishing Bobby Green, Dan Hooker, and Thiago Moises in his last three bouts.

Perhaps the most crucial point of distinction between the two is their finishing rate. Oliveira has finished 30 of his 33 wins, giving him a win percentage of nearly 91%. Makhachev, on the other hand, has finished 14 of his 22 wins, amassing a win percentage of a little over 63%.

Laura Sanko breaks down why Islam Makhachev will be Charles Oliveira's toughest challenge yet

Ol is one of the most skilled jiu-jitsu practitioners to have ever set foot inside the octagon. Oliveira's ability to find a submission is second to none. However, Makhachev has a background in sambo, which Khabib Nurmagomedov famously popularized as being a far superior version of jiu-jitsu.

Speaking about the matchup, Laura Sanko explained how Islam Makhachev's wrestling style is a matter of concern for Charles Oliveira. The former fighter and present-day analyst noted that most of the wrestlers 'do Bronx' has fought so far come from a folkstyle background of wrestling, relying mainly on single and double leg takedowns.

However, the Dagestani style of wrestling is entirely different:

"People have attempted to wrestle Oliveira before, but the guys that he's wrestling usually are coming from that folkstyle background where it's a lot of singles and doubles. And there are opportunities to find submissions more often than not...

But those Dagestani guys, the way that they wrestle to the body... their style of wrestling is so perfectly anti jiu-jitsu, that's what concerns me for Oliveira. But he's not just a jiu-jitsu guy anymore."

Charles Oliveira raised eyebrows recently when he offered to start the fight on the ground to prove that he isn't afraid of Islam Makhachev's ground game. The UFC 280 main event may become one of the most high-level title fights in history.

