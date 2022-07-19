"They make fun of f***in' jiu-jitsu guys!" - Josh Thomson feels there is "nothing" Charles Oliveira can do on the ground to trouble Islam Makhachev

Josh Thomson has expressed his support for his AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) teammate Islam Makhachev ahead of his fight against Charles Oliveira. The Dagestani wrestling and sambo savant will face jiu-jitsu wizard Charles Oliveira for the vacant UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22nd.

In a recent edition of the Weighing In podcast, former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson and former MMA referee John McCarthy addressed the Makhachev-Oliveira fight. Thomson stated:

“He [Makhachev] is not just a wrestler. His submission game is f***ing really good. Everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, but Charles Oliveira is a world-class [jiu-jitsu artist]…’ I don’t give a sh**. You remember that shirt that Khabib wore years ago? ‘If Sambo was easy it would be called Jiu-Jitsu.’ They make fun of f***in’ jiu-jitsu guys because they train with jiu-jitsu guys that are considered to be the best Jiu-Jitsu guys in the world, and they f***ing eat them up.”

“So, they’ve been around these guys for the longest time, fighting and training with the best jiu-jitsu guys in the world. There’s nothing that Charles is going to do to him that he hasn’t seen before.”

Thomson acknowledged that Oliveira is the toughest matchup for Makhachev in the lightweight division, suggesting that ‘Do Bronx’ possesses better striking and submissions. Thomson added, however, that Makhachev has more power. He also indicated that Makhachev has better wrestling than Oliveira.

Additionally, Thomson explained Makhachev will have a distinct advantage if Oliveira gets complacent on his back while pursuing submissions.

He believes Makhachev has the skills to avoid these submissions and outwork Oliveira, although this is easier said than done. Thomson noted that Islam Makhachev and MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is Makhachev’s longtime training partner and friend, consistently dominate elite jiu-jitsu fighters.

Gilbert Burns foresees Charles Oliveira securing a TKO win over Islam Makhachev

Prior to the Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira matchup being officially announced, top-tier UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns had already picked the Brazilian to defeat Makhachev.

Speaking to former UFC fighter Dennis Bermudez on ‘The Menace’s YouTube channel, Burns explained that the Makhachev-Oliveira matchup is unlikely to end via submission, as they'll nullify each other’s grappling skills.

Nevertheless, ‘Durinho’ referenced Islam Makhachev’s lone MMA defeat – a KO loss against Adriano Martins in 2015 – and emphasized that he sees Oliveira knocking Makhachev out. Burns said:

“I'm going to put all my money on Oliveira... I think via TKO. I know [Makhachev] has been knocked out once by Adriano Martins before.”

