Lauren Murphy

As reported by MMA Fighting, a women's flyweight bout is being planned between Lauren Murphy and Roxanne Modafferi. The news drops in as the two had been hinting at a potential upcoming UFC bout.

Lauren Murphy even shared a post of hers on Instagram with the caption, "Came home from practice to find a bout agreement in my inbox! Signed, sent, delivered! LFG!! You guys are going to love this fight, I can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on!! #quarantinewellspent #youllknowitwhenyouseeit #ufc #mma #ufcsomewhere #lovethislife #itsafighterslifeforme #newfightnewme #alwaysworking #alwaysimproving"

Lauren Murphy had called out Roxanne Modafferi after securing a big win over Andrea Lee. Murphy is currently on a two-fight winning streak, her first since 2013. In her run so far she has secured wins over former Invicta FC flyweight champion, Barb Honchak, and Mara Romero Borella.

Roxanne Modafferi enters the fight with a big in her last fight as she defeated an undefeated prospect in Maycee Barber. Her run otherwise too has been great since returning to the company, in a matter of two years she has secured some good wins by defeating Antonina Shevchenko.

Lauren Murphy and Roxanne Modafferi battle it out for a title shot

The women's flyweight division has been particularly volatile since its inception. Despite having a very dominant champion in Valentina Shevchenko the division hasn't found a defined hierarchy of contenders. The champion is currently scheduled to face Joanne Calderwood but the line of contenders doesn't stop behind her.

Hence it would not be surprising if the winner of the fight got a shot at the title. Roxanne has been a credible run and Lauren has managed to amass a respectable resume. The fight will be a fun one to watch. The two love engaging in firefights and are very tough. It should be a fun fight.