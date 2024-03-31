"Lay down the coke my man" - Fans react as Conor McGregor gets perturbed by namesake Connor Matthews fighting on UFC Atlantic City prelims

Fans recently expressed their thoughts on Conor McGregor being upset over his namesake Connor Matthews competing in the UFC Atlantic City preliminary bout.

The Fight Night event took place on March 30 at Boardwalk Hall in New Jersey, featuring UFC women's flyweights Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot as the headline event. As for the co-main event, Vicente Luque is slated to face off against Joaquin Buckley in a welterweight showdown.

Matthews made his octagon debut against Dennis Buzukja in a featherweight bout and returned with a TKO loss in the third round.

Given their similar names, the former double-division UFC champion recently took to X to express his discontent in a series of deleted tweets, claiming that there could only be one Conor in the UFC. He wrote:

''Connor Matthew's you taking everything I worked for motherfucker''

''Who the f**k is this “Connor Matthew’s” guy? I am the only Conor in the @ufc''

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

''Lay down the coke my man''

''That’s a big time shout out for Connor Matthews lowkey''

''You’re in the UFC still? I haven’t seen you fight in like half a decade.''

McGregor hasn't competed since suffering a serious leg injury at UFC 264 in 2021 during his most recent matchup with Dustin Poirier. Due to this injury, he had to have surgery, which forced him to take a break from competitive fighting to recover.

'The Notorious' is anticipated to make his comeback against Michael Chandler, as they were opposing coaches in 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 and were expected to face off in 2023. However, the bout never came to fruition. It now appears they'll square off at International Fight Week this summer, but there's been no official announcement from the UFC yet.

Who is Connor Matthews?

Conor Matthews (7-2) is an American professional mixed martial artist in the UFC's featherweight division.

Matthews' progression from a decorated US Air Force Combat Controller to a formidable UFC fighter exemplifies his tenacity, perseverance, and heart. He began competing in amateur bouts in 2011 and became a professional in 2019.

Matthews stepped into the octagon when he faced Francis Marshall on Dana White's Contender Series in 2022, losing the fight by unanimous decision. He would go on to submit Andrew Cruz in the opening round of Combat Zone 79, securing a second chance to compete in the DWCS.

The American earned his UFC contract with a unanimous decision win over Jair Farias at Dana White's Contender Series 2023: Week 10 in October.