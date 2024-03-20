“Learn ground game from the world champion” - Prajanchai recalls his knowledge exchange with BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is undoubtedly one of the most brilliant Muay Thai strikers of the modern era, yet he's also keen on learning an entirely different discipline.

The ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion recently exchanged martial arts knowledge with Mikey Musumeci when the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion went on a tour of Bangkok.

Musumeci had stops at Superbon Training Camp, Jitmuangnon Gym, and eventually PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym.

Musumeci had most of his Muay Thai training at PK Saenchai, and he took the opportunity to share his knowledge of Brazilian jiu-jitsu with Prajanchai.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai recalled he refused any payment for training Musumeci and instead asked the BJJ phenom to teach him some submission moves.

"He learned how to use his elbow from me. He wanted to pay for my teaching, but I told him I didn't want it, I wanted to teach you willingly without expecting anything in return. Then he offered to pay me back by teaching MMA. I'm so happy that I can learn ground game from the world champion."

Clips of Musumeci's teaching BJJ at PK Saenchai eventually made their way on Instagram, one of which featured Prajanchai faking 'Darth Rigatoni' with an arm triangle choke to land slicing elbows from the guard position.

Although Prajanchai had as much fun as possible training BJJ with Musumeci, he still has an imminent business waiting to be taken care of.

Prajanchai will look to reach champ-champ status when he challenges Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Prajanchai wants to study BJJ under Mikey Musumeci

It seems BJJ has taken Prajanchai hook, line, and sinker.

The 29-year-old had a bit of BJJ training when Musumeci trained Muay Thai at PK Saenchai, and Prajanchai now wants to properly learn 'The Gentle Art' and possibly go through the discipline's belts.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Prajanchai said:

"Of course, it's like we changed disciplines, as you can see on my Instagram. In fact, I want him to be my mentor, but I know this man has a full hand. But I'm glad to teach him Muay whenever he wants."