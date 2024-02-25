“Learn from my match” - IBJJF champ Osamah Almarwai says loss to Mikey Musumeci fuels redemption arc against Cleber Sousa

IBJJF No-Gi world champion Osamah Almarwai plans to learn from a loss against Mikey Musumeci and bounce back in his upcoming match.

In May 2023, Almarwai competed under the ONE Championship banner for the first time. ‘Osa’ was quickly put to the test as he faced ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 10.

Almarwai showcased a valiant effort, but he was ultimately submitted by a rear-naked choke. 10 months later, the 31-year-old flyweight contender looks to bounce back against Cleber Sousa, which takes place on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar.

During a recent interview with ONE, Almarwai had this to say about his loss against Musumeci benefiting him moving forward:

“I believe I can just adjust a lot of things, learn from my match. That’s something I feel a lot of people don’t like to do watching their matches and learning from them. I asked my coaches, I was like, ‘What did I do wrong?’"

Osamah Almarwai claims he’s taking Cleber Sousa matchup "very, very seriously"

Osamah Almarwai had high expectations for his ONE debut and came up short. With that said, ‘Osa’ has an opportunity to make a statement against Cleber Sousa, which he isn’t taking lightly. During an interview with ONE, Almarwai had this to say about his preparations for ONE 166: Qatar:

“I’ve been studying him, like even yesterday, I watched all his matches. I always watch his matches and rewatch them. And I’m really taking this very, very seriously.”

Almarwai isn’t the only one looking for redemption at ONE 166: Qatar. In September 2022, Cleber Sousa competed against Mikey Musumeci for the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title. Sousa wasn’t submitted that night, but he did lose by unanimous decision.

Sousa now looks to silence the doubters by defeating Almarwai and potentially earning a rematch against Musumeci.

ONE 166: Qatar goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena at Lusail Sports Arena. The event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.