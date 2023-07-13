"Learn how to 'Smesh'" - Usman Nurmagomedov motivates himself through Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight footage, fans react

Khabib Nurmagomedov's career continues to motivate his family. Recently, his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov used footage of 'The Eagle's' career as inspiration in the gym.

The former UFC lightweight champion is considered one of the greatest fighters in history after a stunning career that saw him remain undefeated at 29-0. Khabib Nurmagomedov called time on his career in 2020 and has since spent his time helping coach fighters such as Islam Makhachev and his cousins Umar and Usman Nurmagomedov.

Usman is currently forging his own history in the sport as he currently holds a 17-0 record and is the reigning Bellator lightweight champion. The 25-year-old most recently earned his first title defense when he submitted Benson Henderson back in March.

In the video uploaded to Instagram by 'The Eagle', Usman Nurmagomedov is seen training hard on a treadmill. The camera then pans to show a screen on the machine, which is playing highlights from his cousin's career.

Georges St-Pierre weighs in on potential return fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Georges St-Pierre is set to return to martial arts competition this December at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational grappling-only event.

The former welterweight champion is widely considered one of the GOATs of the sport, but one name that got away from him throughout his career was Khabib Nurmagomedov. There were talks of the two meeting in the octagon but the superfight never came to fruition.

In a recent interview, 'Rush' answered questions about his return to competition. Unsurprisingly, he was asked about facing Nurmagomedov as well as Anderson Silva and Kamaru Usman. St-Pierre responded:

"They are all very attractive, but everybody has a different agenda. I have received a list from the UFC today, and we're going to check who's available. When we take a decision with the UFC and my people, we're going to make sure we go up against someone the people want to see me fight."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Georges St-Pierre says Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman and Anderson Silva "are all very attractive" as potential opponents for his upcoming grappling match. Georges St-Pierre says Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman and Anderson Silva "are all very attractive" as potential opponents for his upcoming grappling match. https://t.co/X7T8iGxtuT

