"Learning that you're not invincible" - Jake Paul humbly reflects on his defeat against Tommy Fury as a profound learning experience

Jake Paul sounded humble in defeat as he spoke about his performance against Tommy Fury and what he learned from his first loss.

'The Problem Child' fought Tommy Fury this past, a bout that was a long time coming. Paul went into the contest with his unbeaten record intact, but the Brit managed to edge a win over the YouTuber-turned-boxer, handed him his first loss in the process.

In a recent interview with Dan Rafael ahead of his return to the ring this Friday, Paul spoke about the fight and what he learned from it:

"You know, I learned so much, and hindsight is 20/20. I think mostly learning that you're not invincible, like we're all human and I was going through so much during that time. I don't even want to get into it because people will be like, 'Oh, it's excuses,' or whatever. And I just powered through because I would never want to reschedule a fight or pull out of a fight and so that was a big learning lesson."

Paul went on to talk about how it was necessary for him to have the right people around him to bounce back from a loss. And bounce back he did, by beating Nate Diaz convincingly in his next fight despite fans calling him out for fighting another veteran MMA fighter.

KSI says he will not waste his time fighting Jake Paul after his latest fight fails to sell out

Jake Paul is days away from what he calls the riskiest fight of his career when he faces Andre August. However, the fight has not been promoted as much as his other fights and the ticket sales seem to have been directly affected as a result.

Combat Media posted on X saying the Paul vs. August fight was yet to sell out of tickets. KSI responded to the news, saying:

"Yeah, he ain’t got any hype anymore. I ain’t wasting my time to fight him lol"

Jake Paul has stated that he has no interest in promoting this fight and is not looking at it from a business perspective. He sees it as a fight for him to gain experience on his 'road to world champion'.

Many fans are not very impressed with KSI's response, with some of them calling the Brit out for 'ducking' his American counterpart.

