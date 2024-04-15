“Learning so much” - Mikey Musumeci wraps up five-hour training session with BJJ legend ‘Cobrinha’ ahead of ONE 167

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci spent five hours rolling with some of the best BJJ practitioners in the world — including Brazilian legend Rubens 'Cobrinha' Charles.

Gearing up for his return to Impact Arena in Bangkok for ONE 167 on Amazon Prime Vidoe, 'Darth Rigatoni' took to social media, giving fans a look at his marathon training session with the jiu-jitsu icon and his son, Kennedy Maciel.

"Incredible 5 hour marathon roll day with @kennedy_jiujitsu and professor @cobrinhacharles adjusting us!! Learning so much," Musumeci wrote on his Instagram story. "Blessed."

For those unfamiliar, Maciel is regarded as one of the top competitors of his generation, topping the podium at a slew of tournaments. Most notably, Maciel is a 2018 IBJJF no-gi world champion. He also came in first at the 2024 IBJJF Pan and European championships.

Mikey Musumeci's training with some of BJJ's best will undoubtedly come in handy when he steps back inside the Circle with revenge on his mind on June 7.

Mikey Musumeci seeks redemption against Gabriel Sousa at ONE 167

Returning to martial arts' biggest global stage, Mikey Musumeci will move up from his post at flyweight for a bantamweight submission grappling showdown with Gabriel Sousa.

First meeting each other under the Who's Number One banner in 2021, Sousa scored a stunning submission victory over 'Darth Rigatoni' via a north-south choke. Musumeci has been chomping at the bit to run it back ever since. Nearly three years later, he'll finally have that chance as Sousa makes his ONE Championship debut as part of a loaded ONE 167 lineup.

Will Musumeci keep his 'O' intact and earn some redemption, or will Sousa go two-up on 'Darth Rigantoni' in The Land of Smiles?

ONE Championship fans in the United States can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

