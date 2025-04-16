“Left himself too open” - Buakaw points out Superlek’s lapses in stunning defeat against interim champ Nabil Anane 

Buakaw Banchamek was among those shocked by Superlek Kiatmoo9's underwhelming performance in his rematch with Nabil Anane.

The reigning flyweight kickboxing world champion saw his 11-fight winning streak come to an end at ONE 172 last month, where he got utterly dominated by the 20-year-old phenom from start to finish.

The tables were completely for Superlek, who obliterated Anane in their first meeting back in 2023.

This time, however, the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion showcased his growth and had his way with the pound-for-pound best striker in their rematch.

Buakaw reviewed the intense match-up and took note of Anane's wicked head kick that dropped Superlek.

The Thai legend shared in a vlog post on his YouTube channel:

"Nabil's kick is breaking through Superlek’s guard. Right on the neck too. Superlek left himself too open in round two. Good thing he has a good chin... If not it could be bad."

That surprising knockdown marked the first time Superlek has ever received an eight count in ONE Championship. While 'The Kicking Machine' survived and made it to the final horn, it was clear he got outclassed by the Thai-Algerian tower.

Buakaw says Nabil Anane has the whole package

Buakaw Banchamek knows a generational talent when he sees one and acknowledged just how special Nabil Anane is.

After all, the 6-foot-4 skyscraper's imposing height and reach are backed by some mind-numbing power and high fight IQ. The Thai icon noted:

"Those head kicks in his last few fights, nice and clean. His punches are also sharp and heavy. He’s got reach, skill, and everything to go with it."

Watch Buakaw's full vlog post:

