"Legend of the broadcasting game" - Tributes pour in from all over the sporting world as Laura Woods quits her job at talkSPORT

Popular broadcaster Laura Woods has announced her departure from the esteemed talkSPORT Sports Breakfast show, marking the end of her successful three-year tenure.

Having received accolades such as the SJA Sports Presenter of the Year on two occasions, Woods has captivated audiences with her exceptional hosting skills. However, in a recently released statement, it was revealed that her final show will air on June 28, prompting an outpouring of tributes from the sports community.

Check out Woods' announcement below:

Laura Woods @laura_woodsy

But some personal news, in case you hadn’t heard it x Yikes. Bit of an emotional oneBut some personal news, in case you hadn’t heard it x Yikes. Bit of an emotional one ❤️But some personal news, in case you hadn’t heard it x https://t.co/lfFaRXjhO9

As news of her departure spreads, fans are expressing their admiration and appreciation for Laura Woods' contributions to the show.

Twitter user @_kerryleigh remarked:

"Thank you for brightening up my mornings! I work from home, and listening to you & Ally makes me start my day with a smile! You're a role model and inspiration for young girls especially. Hard work really does pay off. I love how you hold your own too 👏👏 best of luck xx."

Kerry Leigh @_kerryleigh

You're a role model and inspiration for young girls especially. Hard work really does pay off.

I love how you hold your own too best of luck xx @laura_woodsy Thank you for brightening up my mornings! I work from home, and listening to you & Ally makes me start my day with a smile!You're a role model and inspiration for young girls especially. Hard work really does pay off.I love how you hold your own toobest of luck xx @laura_woodsy Thank you for brightening up my mornings! I work from home, and listening to you & Ally makes me start my day with a smile!You're a role model and inspiration for young girls especially. Hard work really does pay off.I love how you hold your own too 👏👏 best of luck xx

Another user @hughesjg shared the same emotions for the English presenter:

"Laura, the Breakfast Show won't be the same without you. Your rapport and relationship with Ally is just superb, and always fun to listen to. Thank you for your work on the station. It has been a pleasure to "wake up with you" (if you'll pardon the expression!). All good wishes."

John Hughes @hughesjg

Thank you for your work on the station. It has been a pleasure to "wake up with you" (if you'll pardon the expression!). All good wishes. @laura_woodsy Laura, the Breakfast Show won't be the same without you. Your rapport and relationship with Ally is just superb, and always fun to listen to.Thank you for your work on the station. It has been a pleasure to "wake up with you" (if you'll pardon the expression!). All good wishes. @laura_woodsy Laura, the Breakfast Show won't be the same without you. Your rapport and relationship with Ally is just superb, and always fun to listen to.Thank you for your work on the station. It has been a pleasure to "wake up with you" (if you'll pardon the expression!). All good wishes.

Instagram user @davidcoldwell reacted:

"Legend of the broadcasting game. The banter & fun on this show has been so good, the school & gym run won’t be the same!"

@UTDEmma_ wished Laura Woods well in her future endeavors:

"On to big things I’m sure Laura! Keep inspiring! 💗"

Emma @UTDEmma_ @laura_woodsy On to big things I’m sure Laura! Keep inspiring! @laura_woodsy On to big things I’m sure Laura! Keep inspiring! 💗

Some more reactions below:

Image Credits: @laurawoodsy on Instagram

George Morgan @georgemorgantv



You have been absolutely sensational and a true inspiration to many



Always enjoyed listening to TalkSport and your show when you've been on too!



Best of luck for the future Laura @laura_woodsy Quite a shock! Had no idea you were leaving TalkSport!You have been absolutely sensational and a true inspiration to manyAlways enjoyed listening to TalkSport and your show when you've been on too!Best of luck for the future Laura @laura_woodsy Quite a shock! Had no idea you were leaving TalkSport!You have been absolutely sensational and a true inspiration to many🙌🔥Always enjoyed listening to TalkSport and your show when you've been on too! Best of luck for the future Laura 🙏

Laura Woods set to take on new adventure with TNT Sports

Laura Woods has made the announcement that she will be stepping down from her role as the host of the talkSPORT breakfast show, marking the end of a successful six-year tenure with the radio station. There are strong indications that Woods may be transitioning to TNT Sports.

During her tenure, Woods successfully took over the Monday to Wednesday shifts from Alan Brazil, while the esteemed Ally McCoist held the fort on Thursdays and Fridays. Together, they formed a memorable and beloved on-air partnership.

In addition to her radio work, Woods has showcased her versatility by fronting ITV's coverage of women's football and contributing to the network's coverage of the men's World Cup in Qatar. Furthermore, she has demonstrated her expertise in presenting the NFL Show for ITV and boxing coverage for DAZN.

Poll : 0 votes