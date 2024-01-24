"Legit THE strongest opponent I've fought" - Former UFC title challenger explains why Holly Holm could be a tricky matchup for Kayla Harrison

Holly Holm is set to fight Kayla Harrison on the historic UFC 300 card, and a former title challenger believes it will be a tough fight for the debutant.

Harrison is a two-time Olympic judo gold medalist who made the switch to MMA back in 2018. Harrison initially fought in the Professional Fighters League and became champion in the lightweight division.

Former title challenger Megan Anderson tweeted out her thoughts on the fight, listing out the pros and cons for each fighter and what she thinks of the Olympian moving down to bantamweight:

"Can Kayla make 135lb? I don't think it'll be easy, she's made 145 before but that extra 10lb f***ing hurts! Will her strength still be there dropping to a much lower weight class she's never fought before? Holly, to this day, is legit THE strongest opponent I've fought - she's insanely strong and could give Kayla some issues"

Holly Holm has struggled to find form in her recent fights, with two losses in her last five appearances.

Harrison will be put to the test in her very first fight in the UFC as Holm is a former champion and has a lot of experience in the octagon.

Cris Cyborg offers to train Holly Holm for her fight against Kayla Harrison

Former UFC champion Cris Cyborg has fought and defeated Holly Holm before, yet she has offered to train the American for her upcoming fight.

Cyborg is one of the most decorated female combat sports athletes in recent history. She has now also transitioned into boxing and is unbeaten in the sport. All the while, she's had a feud with Harrison continued to develop.

After hearing the news of the fight between Holm and Harrison, which all but eliminated any chance of Cyborg doing battle with the Ohio native, the Brazilian tweeted out:

"Let me know @HollyHolm if you need any training partners for Kayla Gump. I would love to visit New Mexico and @JacksonWinkMMA"

Holm, who is 42 years old, likely does not have a lot of time left in her MMA career. This fight is between the old guard and the new guard, and Cris Cyborg wants to help the American prepare.

Despite having an exceptional ground game, striking is a department where Harrison lags behind her opponent. Holm is a clinical striker, but she is only getting older and is finding it hard to find her form of late.

The fight promises to be an exciting addition to the UFC 300 card.