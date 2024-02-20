“Leon is definitely fighting there” - Manchester’s new 20,000-seat arena amid rumors of a UFC summer event in the UK sparks fanfare on Twitter

Since the end of the COVID-19 era, the UFC has seen massive success in the United Kingdom and may have another reason to return to the profitable region.

Confirming previous reports, the brand-new Co-Op Live Arena will open in Manchester, England, on April 23, with English comedian Peter Kay as the building's opening act. The structure has a capacity of 23,500, making it the largest live entertainment arena in the United Kingdom.

With the news of the new venue, combat sports fans have expressed excitement for its arrival as a potential option for future boxing and MMA events. UFC fans in particular, are anticipating the building's finalization due to the promotion's recent success in London with popular British stars on the roster, including Paddy Pimblett, Michael 'Venom' Page, Molly McCann, Tom Aspinall, and Leon Edwards.

One fan in particular speculated that the UFC would "definitely" target the Co-Op Live for a future Edwards title defense amid speculation of an octagon return to Europe towards the middle of 2024. The fan said:

"Leon is definitely fighting there"

Additional fan comments read:

"Please @danawhite"

"Only one man for the job @aspinalMMA"

"Nice. But how about Leon defends his title in his hometown of Birmingham?"

"That's all nice and stuff but in reality the UFC will just go to the O2 Arena"

"Leon vs. Khamzat in here"

View more fan reactions to the Co-Op Arena below:

Fan reactions to reports of the new Co-Op Arena in Manchester [via @mma_orbit on X]

Dana White confirms the UFC would have an event in the United Kingdom in 2024

With London being one of the UFC's most profitable locations since 2020, Dana White unsurprisingly confirmed the promotion would return to the United Kingdom at some point in 2024.

Though the UFC CEO did not give a specific date or location, White claimed the UFC would 'absolutely' return to Europe at the UFC 297 promotional press conference in December 2023.

Having primarily held events at the O2 Arena in London, fans have largely assumed the UFC would continue that pattern in the summer months of 2024. However, the building of the new Co-Op Live Arena provides a new option in Manchester, a city the UFC has not ventured towards since UFC 204 in 2016.

Manchester is the hometown of interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.