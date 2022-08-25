"You can stand at the back of the line Mr. Masvidal"- Leon Edwards' coach Dave Lovell refutes Jorge Masvidal's claim for a title shot

Now that Leon Edwards is the new UFC welterweight champion, he's got a seemingly endless list of contenders looking to challenge him in the octagon. That's quite the change from a year ago, when almost nobody would agree to fight him.

One fighter Edwards has accused of ducking him for years is Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal punched Edwards backstage at a 2019 UFC event in the UK, which would normally lead to either a suspension or a lucrative grudge match. However, a fight never came together. Now Masvidal is calling for a title shot against Edwards, and Edwards' coach Dave Lovell is not impressed.

In a new interview with MMA Junkie, Lovell said:

"Leon has been climbing the hill for a long time, as you know. And he's tried to reach the top and he's been knocked back, knocked back, knocked back. But now he's climbed to the top. He can be the one at the top of the mountain knocking back people. Well, you can stand at the back of the line, Mr. Masvidal, for starters."

Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards exchange words and punches backstage during the ESPN+ post-show

"Mr. Masvidal, you little rat Judas, your time will come also. But we'll pick it on our terms, the same way you told Leon 'Wait at the back of the line.' Well, you wait now, mate, because Leon's on the top of the hill."

Watch Leon Edwards' coach share his thoughts on Jorge Masvidal below:

Jorge Masvidal brings back 'three piece and a soda' to call out Leon Edwards

It didn't take long for Jorge Masvidal to react to Leon Edwards' title win by calling for a fight. 'Gamebred' took to social media and wrote:

"I heard we going to London again."

Jorge Masvidal references the infamous three piece and a soda on his Instagram story

Masvidal's manager Malki Kawa added:

"3 piece and a soda time. Yes we [accept] Leon Edwards"

After Jorge Masvidal attacked Leon Edwards in 2019, he described the combo he used as a 'three piece and a soda.' The term became pretty popular in the aftermath, and now 'Gamebred' is reviving it to try and get a reaction out of 'Rocky.'

In the end, though, it sounds like the decision on who Edwards will fight next is up to the UFC. 'Rocky' has said he's willing to face any challenger, so long as the title defense takes place in the UK. If Kamaru Usman isn't ready to return in time, it's unlikely the 0-3 Masvidal will jump ahead of Khamzat Chimaev or Colby Covington in the contender's line.

