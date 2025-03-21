Leon Edwards comes clean on fan concern about staph infection ahead of UFC London

Former welterweight champion Leon Edwards has come clean about the speculation surrounding a staph infection that fans had noted two days before UFC London. Although he confirms it, 'Rocky' claims it is not a cause for concern ahead of fighting Sean Brady this weekend.

Expand Tweet

After pictures of Edwards training were posted online, fans noted a concerning mark on his right forearm, with many speculating it to be a staph infection. Such infections are treated with antibiotics, which severely affect training and cause cardiovascular issues.

At media day, Edwards was asked about the growing fan concern. The Brit revealed that he was on antibiotics many weeks prior, but those issues are long gone, and he's healthy going into UFC London.

"I actually did have it like, this was about six weeks ago. Took antibiotics for it, it's gone. I know it affects cardio-wise. It was nothing. I was fine. I don't know if it was a staph, it was like, a bite or something. But yeah, six weeks ago, nothing affected, nothing. I'm good."

Expand Tweet

Belal Muhammad shares his prediction for Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady at UFC London

Having faced both Leon Edwards and Sean Brady, Belal Muhammad has weighed in on UFC London's headliner this weekend. 'Remember The Name' emerged victorious via TKO against Brady at UFC 280 and won the welterweight title at UFC 304, where he beat Edwards via decision.

The reigning 170-pound champion has picked Brady to secure the victory. He labeled Edwards "weak mentally" and predicted a submission win for Brady. Muhammad said:

"This guys [Leon Edwards] full of excuses that’s why Brady will beat him. I predict once Brady gets him down two or three times he’ll find a submission ..because Leon’s weak mentally and he’ll have flash backs from what I did to him."

Expand Tweet

