Leon Edwards' comments about Belal Muhammad ahead of UFC London earns him a warning from beloved MMA filmmaker: "This is an omen I’ve seen too often"

Leon Edwards' remarks regarding archrival Belal Muhammad, ahead of Edwards' UFC London fight against Sean Brady, have caused quite a stir. A beloved MMA filmmaker has also weighed in, warning that Edwards may be making a mistake.

Ad

Edwards' first encounter against Muhammad was a non-title bout in 2021, which ended in a No Contest (NC) after 'Remember the Name' was incapacitated due to eye pokes. In the ensuing years, Edwards became the UFC welterweight title and reigned as the division's kingpin.

Edwards put his UFC welterweight title at stake in a rematch against Muhammad at UFC 304 pay-per-view (PPV) in Manchester, England, in July 2024. The fight transpired early in the early morning -- as opposed to the usual nighttime slot for high-profile MMA fights that go down in Las Vegas -- due to the UFC and ESPN's obligation to broadcast the PPV in a U.S. primetime slot.

Ad

Trending

Belal Muhammad outpointed Leon Edwards and thereby became the new welterweight champion. The Englishman subsequently suggested that the odd timing of the fight adversely affected his performance, adding that he still felt he was the better fighter and would handily beat Muhammad. Edwards also alluded to a few injuries he had entering the rematch.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Edwards, who fights Sean Brady this week, recently spoke to TNT Sports and was asked about what happened to him in his rematch against Muhammad in Manchester. 'Rocky' said:

Ad

"I knew going into the fight that I felt different. But I thought it was Belal. I can beat Belal ... That was the mindset. I overlooked. That played a big part in it, also ... It's two different people. And I felt like two different people ... I'm over it ... Focusing on what's next."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Revered MMA documentary filmmaker, Will Harris -- known for the 'Anatomy of a Fighter', chimed in on Leon Edwards' aforementioned comments. Insinuating that Edwards was dangerously overlooking Sean Brady, Harris wrote on X:

"This is an omen I've seen too often in MMA. Focus on your fight. Sean Brady could be the future UFC welterweight champion. He is that good and most are sleeping on him."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Belal Muhammad's response to Leon Edwards' comments

UFC welterweight titleholder Belal Muhammad is scheduled to defend his title against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10, 2025. On the other hand, former champion Leon Edwards is booked to fight Sean Brady at UFC London on March 22, 2025.

It's believed that the Leon Edwards-Sean Brady victor could potentially fight the UFC 315 headliner's winner for the title.

Muhammad, who defeated Brady via TKO in 2022, notably referenced Edwards' comments about their UFC 304 matchup. Warning that Brady would beat Edwards, Muhammad recently tweeted:

Ad

"This guys full of excuses that's why Brady will beat him ..I predict once Brady gets him down two or three times he'll find a submission ..because Leon's weak mentally and he'll have flash backs from what I did to him."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.