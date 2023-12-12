Leon Edwards explains why he decided to take on the challenging role of a Soccer Aid goalkeeper

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has shared details regarding his decision to play as the goalkeeper in the Soccer Aid match that took place in June this year.

'Rocky', who is currently preparing for his second title defense at UFC 296, appeared on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour. In the opening seconds of the interview, Edwards was asked to name the person responsible for him donning the goalkeeper gloves in the Soccer Aid match.

The 32-year-old revealed that it was his own decision to take the goalkeeper role as he wished to fight soon after the match and did not want to risk getting injured.

Edwards added that he plans to play in the outfield in next year's match:

"That was actually my idea [laughs] I haven't played football for so long and then everyone's getting injured that week. You know, like, everyone's tearing their hamstrings and getting injured. I was like, 'Ah man, I wanna fight soon so bang me in the goal and I'll play my part in the goal.' So yeah, definitely my idea but I think next year, I'm looking to like going in the field and get a good run out there."

Check out his comments from the 1:00 mark below:

Leon Edwards will lock horns against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 296. The event will take place on December 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Did Leon Edwards' team win the Soccer Aid match?

Leon Edwards was a part of the World XI team that played against England in the Soccer Aid match in June, intended to raise charity for UNICEF.

The event took place at Old Trafford, Manchester United's home ground. 'Rocky', who was the goalkeeper, had names like Usain Bolt, Roberto Carlos and Tommy Fury in his team.

The 32-year-old had a rough time in the match as he conceded two goals. The first goal was scored by 'Sex Education' actor Asa Butterfield.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes then proceeded to score the second goal against the UFC champion.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

But overall, the night turned out well for the Birmingham fighter as his team defeated England by a score of 4-2.