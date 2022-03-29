"He'll get smoked you know" - Leon Edwards gives his take on Kamaru Usman fighting Canelo Alvarez in boxing

Leon Edwards recently gave his prediction of how a boxing match between Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez would turn up.

UFC welterweight champ Kamaru Usman has expressed his interest in fighting the pound-for-pound (boxing) king, Canelo Alvarez. While asserting to beat Alvarez, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' claimed that no fighter can be invincible.

While appearing in an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto 'Rocky' spoke about several topics, from his upcoming fight to his thoughts on Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal.

At one point during the discussion, Edwards was asked how a boxing match between Usman and Alvarez would play out.

Sharing his thoughts on the possible boxing match, Edwards said:

" You start learning striking, you start like I'm successful. You think like you're like the hardest guy ever, you know. I think that's what's going through right now... He's [Kamaru Usman] getting some good knockouts now and he's feeling himself with his hands, so he's calling like Canelo. He'll get smoked, you know... If he goes boxing Canelo is going to spank him all day, vice versa."

You can check out the entire conversation between Leon Edwards and Brett Okamoto below:

Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 2

Usman is all set to defend his welterweight title against Leon Edwards in a fight scheduled for this year. Although the UFC is yet to announce the exact date and time of the fight, it is expected to take place in July of this year.

Ariel Helwani recently confirmed via Twitter that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' is ready to compete in the octagon despite having recently undergone hand surgery.

While tweeting about the highly-anticipated 170-pound title matchup, the MMA journalist wrote:

“Despite Kamaru Usman’s recent hand surgery, Leon Edwards’ team has been told he’ll be ready to return by the summer. So they are hoping they finally get their title shot around that July 2 International Fight Week date.”

Usman recently underwent surgery to repair ligament damage in his right hand.

Usman's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, also informed ESPN that the UFC welterweight champ will be ready to enter the octagon by July 2022 for the International Fight Week .

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Kamaru Usman had surgery to repair a ligament in his hand Monday, according to a Dana White post on social media. Usman’s manager @AliAbdelaziz00 tells me Usman will be ready to fight again International Fight Week, which is UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas. Kamaru Usman had surgery to repair a ligament in his hand Monday, according to a Dana White post on social media. Usman’s manager @AliAbdelaziz00 tells me Usman will be ready to fight again International Fight Week, which is UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas.

With his upcoming outing against Edwards, the Nigerian-American fighter is set to defend his title for the sixth time.

Prior to this, he has defended his UFC gold against fighters like Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Edited by wkhuff20