Leon Edwards gives update on his condition after Covid-19 rules him out of UFC fight with Khamzat Chimaev

Leon Edwards has provided an update on his condition after the UFC pulled him from Fight Night 183 because he tested positive for COVID-19. Edwards was going to face Khamzat Chimaev for a UFC welterweight bout.

Edwards posted an update reassuring his fans he is recovering from the virus. Currently lying at third in the UFC welterweight ranks, Edwards was thankful that his case, although difficult, was not life-threatening.

"Another setback, but when you come from the mud, you learn to put everything in perspective. This virus has affected many lives and families much worse than mine. Looking forward to getting this rebooked soon, thank you all for the well wishes," Edwards posted on his social media.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported that Edwards had a serious case of the disease. According to Okamoto, the British-Jamaican MMA fighter could not practice during this period. Edward's inactivity, plus the severity of his case, threatened his 170lb standing and his place in the UFC welterweight division since Edwards lost 12 pounds in only four days.

"Per sources, Leon Edwards' case of Covid-19 was pretty severe. He couldn't train at all, and he lost 12 pounds in four days. He's in the process of recovering at home. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery."

However, UFC president Dana White guaranteed a deal had been agreed, and Edwards will eventually face rising star Chimaev. The most likely scenario for the moment is for the fight to occur in January, still with the main event status.

"The current hope for Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev is to rebook it in January and keep it five rounds, I'm told. No date yet, but that's the hope."

The UFC has announced Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal will replace the night's main event on December 19, in Las Vegas. The two were originally set to battle in a three round co-main event that has now been upgraded to five rounds.

Leon Edwards vs. Khamzat Chimaev was one of the most anticipated UFC main events of the year

Leon Edwards has not tasted defeat since 2016. He has won eight fights in a row and is en route to have a title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kumaru Usman.

Khamzat Chimaev, on the other hand, is the promotion's new sensation. The 26-year-old Russian-born-Swede has won his first three UFC fights in a rather impressive fashion. All of Chimaev's wins came during 2020. The first two only ten days apart on Fight Island in July.

Neil Magny and Darren Till both came forward suggesting they could replace Edwards in the fight with Chimaev. Magny had already asked to face Chimaev earlier in the year.