Leon Edwards reportedly gains more than double the number of followers he previously had on Instagram after becoming champion at UFC 278

Leon Edwards' fifth-round UFC 278 head-kick knockout of Kamaru Usman earned him the title of welterweight champion. Edwards became the first UFC fighter to defeat Usman, despite being only a minute away from losing the fight. It is no surprise that after his stunning victory, Edwards has seen a rise in popularity.

Following his UFC 278 victory, Leon Edwards has reportedly seen his Instagram following nearly double. This should come as no surprise after Edwards defeated the former No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Leon Edwards gained over 300,000 followers after his title win, per mmagains on IG Leon Edwards gained over 300,000 followers after his title win, per mmagains on IG https://t.co/HYYOPkmP3w

Edwards' popularity will only continue to grow, particularly if he is able to defend his title. UFC President Dana White has already suggested that his first title defense will be the trilogy bout against Usman in London. If he is able to show that he didn't just land a lucky shot and is able to dominate Usman to defend his belt, Edwards will see another increase in popularity.

He recently released merchandise sporting the phrase "Look At Me Now", which he uttered several times in his post-fight interview. Fans called for Edwards to also release merchandise sporting the phrase "Pound-for-pound. Head shot. Dead", another of his statements made in his octagon interview.

Leon Edwards enters pound-for-pound rankings while Kamaru Usman slides down

Following his UFC 278 victory, Leon Edwards entered the pound-for-pound rankings for the first time in his career. The new welterweight champion is now ranked as the No.6 pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC.

Usman, despite the tough loss, is now ranked as the No.4 pound-for-pound fighter with Alexander Volkanovski leading the rankings. Many fans felt that dropping three spots was too harsh, particularly considering that he was controlling the fight before Edwards landed a perfectly timed head kick that would have knocked out any fighter.

Despite the fact that the two fighters will likely face off once again, they have shown massive respect for one another following UFC 278. Usman stated that he is happy for Edwards and has shown time and time again following the loss that he is capable of acting like a champion, even in defeat.

The People's MMA 🦈 @ThePeoplesMMA



Kamaru was an amazing Champion. He handled himself like one, took on all comers 𝐚𝐧𝐝 he kept getting better.



Now, he's handling this loss like a King.

Much respect



Artwork by @BossLogic



tmz.com/2022/08/23/kam… "I've always liked Leon...I'm very happy for Leon"Kamaru was an amazing Champion. He handled himself like one, took on all comers 𝐚𝐧𝐝 he kept getting better.Now, he's handling this loss like a King.Much respect @USMAN84kg Artwork by @BossLogic "I've always liked Leon...I'm very happy for Leon"Kamaru was an amazing Champion. He handled himself like one, took on all comers 𝐚𝐧𝐝 he kept getting better. Now, he's handling this loss like a King.Much respect @USMAN84kg👑Artwork by @BossLogictmz.com/2022/08/23/kam… https://t.co/B3bLJ1mhUG

Usman tweeted a congratulatory message to Edwards following the fight, and Edwards responded by showing his respect.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 congratulations Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!!🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma Respect @Usman84kg it was an honour to run it back. Rest up and enjoy time with your family. Respect @Usman84kg it was an honour to run it back. Rest up and enjoy time with your family.

While many fighters make excuses for their losses, Usman hasn't blamed anyone but himself. He has, however, vowed to return with a vengeance. As dominant as Usman has been, it will be interesting to see if he can reach another level in his attempt to regain the welterweight title.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!🤴🏿 #NGHTMR Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew