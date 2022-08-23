"Little Leon came in one shot and head-kicked him" - Leon Edwards reacts to claims of Colby Covington being the champion if not for Kamaru Usman 

Leon Edwards became the first welterweight in UFC history to defeat Kamaru Usman, despite most of the other top contenders getting a crack at him first. His shocking fifth-round knockout of Usman established Edwards as the new welterweight champion.

Edwards recently reacted to previous claims by UFC President Dana White that Colby Covington would be the champion if Usman was not there.

Leading up to UFC 278, Edwards was overlooked and the media had Usman as the overwhelming favorite. However, MMA analyst Josh Thomson referred to Edwards as Usman's toughest fight outside of Covington.

Gonçalo Silva @goncalosilva_31 Leon Edwards knocking out one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC Leon Edwards knocking out one of the most dominant fighters in the UFC https://t.co/cK6TDxRjF5

Following Usman's second victory over Covington in November last year, White stated that 'Chaos' would be champion if Usman didn't exist, something that Edwards remembered a year later.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Edwards gave his opinion on White's remarks (starting at the 2:54:33 mark):

"Dana came out before and said 'If Usman weren't champion, Colby would be champion'. When I heard that, I was like 'what?' Colby had two shots, Masvidal had two shots, but little old Leon came in with one shot and head kicked him."

It isn't surprising to see that Edwards was motivated by these remarks, particularly after watching Covington and Masvidal both get a second chance to fight Usman before he received a single title fight. Both fighters suffered only losses to Usman, one by knockout and one by unanimous decision. Edwards, on the other hand, was able to defeat Usman in his first title fight.

Watch Leon Edwards' full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

Leon Edwards overlooked before becoming champion

Leon Edwards had to wait his turn before finally receiving a title shot. Despite not having lost a fight since he first faced Kamaru Usman nearly seven years ago, Edwards was overlooked as a legit title-contender.

In a division of trash-talkers such as Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal, Khamzat Chimaev, and Colby Covington, it is easy to see how Edwards flew under the radar. Edwards previously stated that he doesn't feel the need to engage in trash-talk because he is confident in his abilities.

While this may have prolonged his journey to a title shot, his performance at UFC 278 silenced all doubters. Edwards has credited his rough upbringing with keeping him levelheaded and humble even in success.

As we often see in this sport, loud rowdy fighters develop larger fanbases and sell more. This leads to them receiving quicker opportunities to advance up the ladder than humble fighters such as Edwards. Following UFC 278, Edwards and Usman showed that despite the battle, there is a mutual level of respect.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 congratulations Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!!🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma Respect @Usman84kg it was an honour to run it back. Rest up and enjoy time with your family. Respect @Usman84kg it was an honour to run it back. Rest up and enjoy time with your family.

