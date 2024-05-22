Leon Edwards recalls wanting to "slap" Colby Covington backstage after UFC 296 win - "I think the security took him away"

Leon Edwards recently said that he had the urge to slap Colby Covington backstage at the T-Mobile Arena following his UFC 296 victory. 'Chaos' has consistently used trash talk to promote his fights, drawing widespread criticism for using inflammatory remarks to provoke his opponents.

Covington's title matchup against the reigning welterweight champion last December was no exception to this pattern.

Many believed the American overstepped boundaries by making disparaging comments about Edwards' deceased father during the pre-event press conference for UFC 296.

Despite being affected by the comments, 'Rocky' managed to maintain his composure and delivered a dominant performance against Covington, securing a unanimous decision victory.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Edwards disclosed that he sought out Covington backstage immediately after the post-event press conference with the intention of confronting him physically.

However, he discovered that 'Chaos' was nowhere to be found and suggested that he may have been discreetly escorted out by security personnel:

"Yeah [I looked for him backstage]. But they moved him; I don’t know where he went, but he wasn’t backstage at all. I think the security took him away, and I don’t know where they put him, but he was somewhere."

He added:

"Slap him, that’s what I was looking to do. I feel like he’s not a man. I feel like the way he talks and the way he says, he should be able to really back it up inside and outside the cage. For me I don’t think he’s a man, he’s a weasel."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

Expand Tweet

Check out the full interview below:

'Rocky' is currently gearing up to defend his 170-pound title against former foe Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304, set to take place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, on July 27.

When Ray Longo lashed out at Colby Covington for verbal attacks on Leon Edwards

During an episode of the Anik & Florian Podcast in December 2023, esteemed MMA coach Ray Longo vehemently denounced Colby Covington's approach to hyping the fight.

Longo expressed a firm belief that 'Chaos' had crossed the acceptable limits with the intensity of his remarks regarding Leon Edwards' deceased father:

"Couldn’t give a sh*t about that guy. What he did with Leon Edwards, I think, is atrocious. You know, there’s promoting a fight, then there’s being a total f**king misfit in life, and that’s the way I see it with that guy. Colby, you’re sucking the f**king life out of the community. Like a leech on society, and now you’re attacking this guy. It’s just too much for me. I don’t care for it."

Check out Ray Longo's comments below (39:30):