"What the f*** you on about" - Leon Edwards replies to Chael Sonnen's claims

Chael Sonnen recently claimed that Leon Edwards was asked to withdraw from his upcoming fight against Kamaru Usman to make way for Conor McGregor. Sonnen also mentioned that there have been rumors of Edwards getting paid his show and win money to step aside.

However, Leon Edwards seems to refute Sonnen's claims. That's understandable, considering how long the Brit has waited for his title shot, having racked up a 10-fight unbeaten streak. Seemingly amused by Chael Sonnen's statement, Leon Edwards wrote on Twitter:

"😂😂😂😂chael what the f**k you on about"

See the tweet below:

Belal Muhammad gives his take on the upcoming Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman title match

Belal Muhammad recently shared his thoughts on the proposed Edwards vs. Usman fight, which will be a rematch between the two welterweights after their first meeting in 2015.

During the UFC Vegas 51 post-fight press conference, 'Remember The Name' claimed that 'Rocky' does not deserve a title shot. Muhammad considers himself to be more deserving of the fight.

The 33-year-old fighter further stated that Edwards was able to get the title shot only because of "Dana White privilege." While the Englishman may have a longer winning streak, Muhammad argued that he has fought and defeated tougher competition:

"I'm the one that's going through five, four, three, two, I'm the one that's saying yes to the toughest in the division. Leon may have more wins than me but he doesn't have the quality of ones that I have... I don't think he deserves to fight for the title. I think he got that Dana White privilege but you know, whatever, like I said, I don't, I don't expect to be handed anything, I have to fight for everything I got and I'm willing to keep doing that."

Watch the UFC Vegas 51 post-fight press conference below:

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is unbeaten in the UFC and is the current pound-for-pound king. He recently underwent hand surgery and is targeting a return to the octagon in July this year.

Leon Edward's last loss was in 2015 and came at the hands of Kamaru Usman. The Jamaican native will be looking to even the score when he steps inside the cage with the Nigerian and walk away with Usman's belt.

