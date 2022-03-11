"I would like to fight in July" - Kamaru Usman gives an update on recovery from hand surgery 

Kamaru Usman has shed light on when he could possibly make his much-awaited UFC return.

The reigning welterweight champion is still nursing a damaged ligament in his hand. The Nigerian hasn't stepped inside the octagon since November and is gunning for a comeback in July.

According to Kamaru Usman, he had successful surgery and his hand has been "recovering good" thus far. However, his doctors have advised him to take a longer break to ensure that his hand is fully healed when he fights again.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, he said:

“The hand is recovering good, surgery went well, now I’m doing therapy. Hopefully, I would like to fight in July. That’s what I’m shooting for but these doctors are saying I need to get this time because I don’t want to punch a hole in something and punch another hole in my hand, so I need to definitely make sure that my hand heals the proper way because these are the money makers.”

Watch the full interview below:

UFC president Dana White previously confirmed that Usman will be defending his title against Leon Edwards next. However, as per 'The Nigerian Nightmare', Edwards might have to wait a little longer if his doctors insist he sit out for a longer duration.

Kamaru Usman's manager makes a shocking claim about Saul "Canelo" Alvarez

While sidelined, Kamaru Usman expressed his desire to take on undisputed boxing champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in a boxing match. Alvarez is also open to the idea but would like to take care of business in his own sport first.

Interestingly, Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz accused Alvarez and other boxing stars of cowering away from MMA champions. Moreover, the Dominance MMA boss made a wild prediction, stating that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will make light work of the Mexican superstar inside the ring.

According to Abdelaziz, Usman only needs about three rounds to knock Alvarez out. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, he said:

"I think all these boxers are cowards because they don’t want to fight in MMA, they want us to all come to boxing. But at the end of the day, in a street fight, who’s the baddest man on the planet? They cannot call Canelo the baddest man on the planet? They cannot call him that because if they both met in the street who would win? Kamaru would beat his a*s like he stole something. First, he have to defend his title in July. Then we get the greatest promoter of all time, Dana White, to put his stamp on it… Kamaru will knock him out in three rounds. I really do think so, I believe in him”.

Watch Abdelaziz talk about Alvarez vs. Usman below:

