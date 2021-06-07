Leon Edwards reveals why he developed a liking for the Diaz brothers

Leon Edwards has admitted that Nate Diaz is his most prolific opponent. Both Welterweights are scheduled to lock horns at UFC 263 and 'Rocky' is happy to share the octagon with the Stockton-based fighter.

Edwards, who started his MMA journey in 2011, said he remembers watching the Diaz brothers compete in the UFC and Strikeforce. Their courageous fighting mentality is something that Edwards relates to, he said in an interview with MMA On Point.

"Name wise, it would be the biggest name in my career. Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz have been around for a long time. I remember watching them, seeing them in the UFC, seeing them in Strikeforce, Nick Diaz in Strikeforce, and stuff like that. I kind of like the way they looked at the game. They're like 'I'll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime' and that's my mentality. I'll fight on any given day. So it's good now to be matched up again to put our mindsets together and see how it plans out," said Leon Edwards.

Leon Edwards welcomes Nate Diaz back to UFC after more than a year and a half. The 36-year-old had last challenged Jorge Masvidal in December 2019. Diaz lost the bout after ringside doctors found him unfit to continue at the end of the third round.

Meanwhile, Nick Diaz's last UFC fight was against Anderson Silva in 2015. UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the older Diaz brother wants to make his return to the octagon.

Leon Edwards is unbeaten in his last 10 UFC fights

Leon Edwards currently boasts a nine-fight win streak in the UFC. His last outing against Belal Muhammad was ruled no-contest after Edwards accidentally poked him in the eye.

Edwards' string of conquests started immediately after he lost to Kamaru Usman in 2015. Since then, 'Rocky' has defeated the likes of Vicente Luque, Donald Cerrone, Rafael dos Anjos, and many more.

Leon Edwards is currently ranked No.3 in the Welterweight division. His UFC 263 clash against Nate Diaz will be a five-round bout, with major title ramifications. Should Edwards beat Diaz, his next UFC fight will most likely be for the Welterweight championship.

Please spend 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Alan John