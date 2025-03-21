Leon Edwards sends message to hardcore fan who got trolled by brother on birthday with video wish from Belal Muhammad

Former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards recently sent a birthday message to one of his fans. Interestingly, this occurred after his former foe, Belal Muhammad, wished the same fan just a few hours earlier.

Recently, an MMA fan asked Muhammad to wish his brother a happy birthday, as he is a big Edwards fan. The UFC welterweight champion said:

"Hey, what’s up Robert? I just wanted to wish you a happy birthday. This is the welterweight champion, I know you were wishing it was Leon Edwards, but, it’s not. It’s Bully B. I hope you have a splendid day, and I hope you have a splendid year. Welcome to the new era."

The video was eventually posted on X and quickly captured fans' attention. During media day ahead of UFC London, a reporter informed Edwards of what happened. In response, 'Rocky' said:

"What's his name, Robert? Yeah, Robert, you probably delete that and throw away [from] your phone, the Belal thing, and Happy Birthday. Hopefully, we get to meet one day."

Check out Belal Muhammad's birthday wish and Leon Edwards' comments below:

The UFC returns to London this weekend, with Edwards scheduled to face Sean Brady. 'Rocky' aims to re-enter the title picture but will have his work cut out for him against Brady, whose only career loss came against Muhammad.

Leon Edwards previews Belal Muhammad's first title defense fight

At UFC 304 last year, Belal Muhammad dethroned Leon Edwards to become the new welterweight champion. Muhammad is now slated to take on Jack Della Maddalena in his first title defense, which will transpire at UFC 315 in Canada in May.

Having already shared the octagon with Muhammad and preparing to fight Della Maddalena at UFC London before a shake-up in the division, Edwards has shared his take on the next welterweight championship bout. Backing the Australian challenger to come out on top, 'Rocky' said:

"If I had to put money on it, I’d probably favor JDM... I feel like JDM, his boxing is what will probably shut him [Muhammad] down, and he’s a good anti-grappler, JDM... I feel like Belal won't be able to him down."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

