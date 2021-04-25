Leon Edwards takes sharp jibes at Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington; wants rematch with Kamaru Usman

Leon Edwards wants Kamaru Usman to fight him instead of 'hillbilly clown' Colby Covington.

Following Kamaru Usman's stunner of a KO win at UFC 261, 'Rocky' took to Twitter to take some quick shots at two of the UFC welterweight champion's rivals. He first went at Jorge Masvidal, who went all 'lights out' after being on the receiving end of Kamaru Usman's massive right hand at UFC 261.

I been saying Jorge is shit for 3 years now. Do you believe me yet? #fakeBMF — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) April 25, 2021

Leon Edwards then turned towards Colby Covington, who is the number one ranked 170-pounder at the moment and one of the frontrunners for the next welterweight title shot opportunity. Covington was present at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena when the welterweight title fight went down.

Edwards urged Usman not to fight the 'hillbilly clown whose jaw he had already broken' and suggested that they run it back again after he is done fighting on May 15. It is quite clear that Leon Edwards is talking about Colby Covington, as Kamaru Usman broke his jaw when the two met at UFC 245 in December 2019.

See you soon champ @Usman84KG, I know you dont want to fight that hillbilly clown whos jaw you already broke. I’ll go do my part on may 15th then we running it back #strapseason — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) April 25, 2021

Will Leon Edwards be next in line to fight Kamaru Usman?

Leon Edwards is currently placed number three in the welterweight rankings and will fight a returning Nate Diaz at the next UFC pay-per-view event. UFC 262 will see the promotion host a five-rounder non-title co-main event for the first time ever, as Nate Diaz makes his comeback appearance inside the octagon since his UFC 244 'BMF' title fight with Jorge Masvidal.

Kamar Usman previously fought Leon Edwards in his second UFC bout back in December 2015. The fight ended in a unanimous decision win for 'The Nigerian Nightmare'.

Leon Edwards has not lost in the UFC since that defeat to Kamaru Usman. He built an eight-fight winning streak, which was broken by the no-contest against Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 21 last month. An accidental eye-poke in the second round rendered Belal Muhammad unable to compete further in the bout, leading to the decision of 'No Contest'.

The MMA community is divided when it comes to Kamaru Usman's next opponent.

Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz recently told MMA Junkie that he believes Colby Covington does not stand a chance, and the title shot should go to the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz.

"Kamaru is a champion. By the time this fight is finished, he would have fought three times since he fought [Colby] Covington. If Colby Covington thinks he is gonna get a title shot coming off one win, he's crazy. We have got Leon Edwards, he's on a nine-fight winning streak. If he goes out there and beats Nate Diaz, he's the no. 1 contender. If Nate Diaz go out there and beat Leon Edwards, he is the no. 1 contender."

The final decision is in the hands of Dana White and UFC matchmakers Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby.