Leon Edwards has yet again been warned of the consequences of turning down a potential clash against Colby Covington.

While UFC president Dana White appears adamant on 'Chaos' getting the next title shot, Edwards has defiantly dismissed the idea so far. Covington, who previously warned Edwards of being potentially stripped of his title, has reminded 'Rocky' yet again not to 'cross the boss'.

Slamming Edwards for turning down a potential clash in July in his backyard in London, Covington told Submission Radio:

"He has no say in this. He needs to sit there and take what he gets like a good little boy. He doesn't get to pick. He has no say in the matter so he just needs to show up when the UFC tells him and like I told him before, 'Don't cross the boss Leon. Accept what's taking you. The fact that you just turned down a home day in London. How do you turn that down? That's digusting. You're cheating on all of your fans.'"

Catch Colby Covington's comments below:

Leon Edwards next fight: 'Rocky' reveals potential timeline

Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman for the second time at UFC 286 in March to successfully defend his welterweight strap. Edwards subsequently dismissed the idea of a potential encounter against Colby Covington, contradicting UFC head honcho Dana White.

While Edwards vs. Covington was reportedly being plotted for UFC 291 in July, 'Rocky' has again dismissed the idea. The Englishman claims to be dealing with injuries from his last fight making his return feasible only later in the year, potentially in October. The UFC welterweight champion recently told Sky Sports:

"Unless the stupid money comes I don’t see it, I’d literally have to get back in training camp next week. I fought under a month ago. March to July I don’t think makes sense. In the last year or so I’ve fought three times I think, I’d love to fight now towards the end of the year. The Abu Dhabi card would be great. That would be perfect, I get time to nurse my injuries, I get time to get back into it, I feel like Abu Dhabi would be perfect.”

Catch Leon Edwards' comments below:

Poll : 0 votes