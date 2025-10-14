Lerone Murphy clears the air on UFC 323 rumors after Aljamain Sterling matchup claim

Lerone Murphy has put an end to speculation linking him to a December fight with Aljamain Sterling. He has made it clear he will not compete again this year.The undefeated featherweight, who has quietly built one of the most consistent runs in the division, dismissed reports suggesting a UFC 323 matchup in Las Vegas. Murphy took to X to dismiss the rumors, writing:&quot;LOL. I’m not fighting this year.&quot;Check out Lerone Murphy's X post below:Murphy’s statement comes shortly after his breakthrough win over Aaron Pico at UFC 319. He delivered one of the cleanest and most viral knockouts of the year with the spinning elbow.The victory added to a growing list that already includes victories over Edson Barboza, Dan Ige and Josh Emmett. Alexander Volkanovski, who reclaimed the vacant title against Diego Lopes, recently mentioned both Murphy and Movsar Evloev as the leading contenders.Evloev’s perfect record and Sterling’s move to featherweight have created a competitive logjam near the top, but Murphy’s momentum keeps him in prime position despite the break. Sterling, meanwhile, has adjusted to the new weight class with mixed results, earning victories over Calvin Kattar and Brian Ortega while dropping a decision to Evloev.The former bantamweight champion has been vocal about wanting another major fight before the year ends, but Murphy’s withdrawal from discussions makes that scenario unlikely. For now, Murphy’s focus appears to be on recovery and preparation for a 2026 campaign.When Aljamain Sterling weighed in on Lerone Murphy’s potential title challengeIn the past, Aljamain Sterling offered a measured take on Lerone Murphy’s potential title shot against Alexander Volkanovski. He warned that the unbeaten Englishman would face a tough test.Murphy had just delivered a spectacular spinning back elbow knockout over Aaron Pico at UFC 319, extending his win streak in the UFC to 9-0. Sterling, familiar with Volkanovski’s technical precision, noted that Murphy would need to be at his absolute best to compete with him. Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie, Sterling said:&quot;Lerone Murphy is a tough and smart fighter. Volkanovski is a tough and very smart fighter. I got to train with him, I know Volk first-hand. He's a cardio machine and very technically sound, well-rounded everywhere. He's the champ and has been the champ for quite some time for a reason. So, I don't think he got there by accident. Lerone's going to have his work cut out for him.&quot;