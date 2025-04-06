Lerone Murphy hails Josh Emmett as a future Hall of Famer after hard-fought battle

Lerone Murphy defeated Josh Emmett in a featherweight headliner at UFC Vegas 105. In the fight's aftermath, Murphy took to X to praise Emmett's career and hailed him as a future Hall of Famer.

Ad

In the biggest fight of Murphy's career so far, the Brit put on an impressive performance against the always-dangerous Emmett, evading the American's power and picking him apart en route to a unanimous decision victory. The victory extended Murphy's unbeaten record and will see him move up a few spots in the rankings.

After the bout, 'The Miracle' showed his respect towards his seasoned counterpart with a photo alongside him on X. Murphy wrote:

Ad

Trending

"It was an honour to share the cage with the warrior. Future Hall of Famer. Respect"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Lerone Murphy's X post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Emmett has been in the UFC since 2016, competing in 15 bouts. The Sacramento-based fighter is known for his devasting power, evidenced by his wins over Ricardo Lamas, Michael Johnson, Mirsad Bektic, and Bryce Mitchell.

Now 40 years old and having overcome numerous major health scares, Emmett's future is uncertain, as his loss to Murphy effectively shut down any route to a championship fight.

Lerone Murphy wants to fight Brian Ortega next

Lerone Murphy did a post-fight interview with ESPN MMA after beating Josh Emmett, during which he revealed that he wants to face Brian Ortega in his next fight. The Englishman believes victory over Ortega will vault him into the featherweight title picture.

Ad

When asked about who he wants next and why, Murphy said:

"Anybody in that top-three, top-four maybe. Where's Brian Ortega ranked? I think that's a good fight. I think he's number three. Diego Lopes went on to get a title shot after beating him, so let's go with Brian Ortega."

Check out Lerone Murphy's comments below (1:04):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.