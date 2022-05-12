Let Dana White decide - Charles Oliveira unaffected by whether he will earn PPV points for his next UFC fight

Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira recently commented on his slice of the pie regarding pay-per-view points from his next fight. He admitted that the final decision for the same rested in the hands of UFC president Dana White.

'do Bronx' missed weight by 0.5lb and was subsequently stripped of the lightweight title before his UFC 274 fight against Justin Gaethje. Dana White did confirm, though, that the Brazilian would still get his share of pay-per-view revenue for the event, despite being stripped of the belt.

While in conversation with Ag. Fight, 'do Bronx' was asked whether he had any idea about getting a pay-per-view share from his next fight. In a clip from the interview uploaded to the YouTube channel Brazilian MMA Legends, Oliveira can be seen smiling at the question. He admitted that he is not concerned, claiming that to be more focused on building a legacy and reclaiming the title he lost on the scale:

"Man, I don't know. I don't know. Let the boss choose what's best for me, what's good for me. As I said, I think the coolest thing is not to think about money. It's about continuing to make this history, increasing the legacy because that will bring us money in the future. I'm a guy who doesn't care about who I'm going to fight or when it will be confirmed. I let my manager work it out and make it happen." [Translated via Brazilian MMA Legends]

Charles Oliveira reveals why he called out Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor for a fight on the same night

In a recent interaction with Adam Catterall and Nick Peet, Charles Oliveira looked back at one of his tweets that caught MMA fans' attention. He previously took to the popular social media platform to publicly announce his interest in fighting Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz on the same night.

He admitted that the cheeky tweet was his way of getting back at Diaz and McGregor for talking smack about him in the buildup and the aftermath of his latest outing under the promotional banner of the UFC.

"Well, the fact is that both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz were bad-mouthing me on Twitter so I just got into the rhythm and I just joked. Well why not break records? That's what I do for a business so I'll do two fights. I'll fight both of them and the fact is that the crowd loves this. So it's a bit of a game and it's a bit of reality," [via translator]

Charles Oliveira might get the opportunity to fight Conor McGregor inside the cage after he expressed interest in locking horns with the Irish MMA icon in his post-fight octagon interview at UFC 274.

