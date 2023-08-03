"Let the juice flows" - Paulo Costa makes co-main event suggestion after heated brawl at Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz presser

Paulo Costa put forth a suggestion for a co-main event after an intense brawl erupted at the press conference for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will square off in a ten-round boxing fight at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas this Saturday.

Tempers flared at the press conference as the main-event fighters engaged in their traditional faceoff on Thursday. The situation escalated when their respective security teams got involved, leading to a physical encounter. The tension between the two camps has been building for almost a year, and it came to a head during this intense altercation.

Each side has provided their own version of events, with former UFC star's team claiming that Paul's security guard attacked their fighter, while 'The Problem Child' responded on social media, stating that a member of Diaz's team initiated the physical altercation, and their security guard responded in defense.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate’s team has emailed my team trying to claim assault after his team swung first.



Apparently the guy who swung first is at the hospital getting stitches.



Hilarious these fake gangsters acting like this!

Paulo Costa took to Twitter and humorously proposed a suggestion for the upcoming event. He playfully suggested that the head security leaders from both teams should square off in the co-main event:

"Yeah Put that head security leaders as co- main 🔥 and let the Juice 🧃 flows"

Paulo Costa issues a warning to Khamzat Chimaev

Paulo Costa will return to the octagon in a middleweight fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. The event will take place on October 21, 2023, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Costa made it clear that he despises 'Borz,' promising that their heated rivalry will light up the octagon and make UFC 294 an absolute must-see spectacle:

"The fight card [UFC 294] is amazing, for sure the biggest event of the year. Dana and all the UFC managers have put a lot of effort on that card to bring the best."

He added:

"Yes, I hate that dude [Khamzat]. I'm training just to make him suffer not only to beat him. I want to do that in a great style. I put all my skills and my... concentration and focus to be better than ever, physically, mentally, and technically. You know all parts together to help me perform better than ever. I know over there in Abu Dhabi would be a kind of 'his house' but I don't care, I'm going there to take over."

