Watch: Absolute chaos ensues at Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference as securities get into brawl

This weekend is set to see one of the biggest fights of 2023 go down in the form of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. The YouTuber Jake Paul will face the former UFC star in a ten-round boxing match in Dallas, Texas.

Paul was last seen in February, suffering his first loss in the ring when he fell to Tommy Fury via split decision. Prior to this, ‘The Problem Child’ had defeated former MMA stars Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, last fought in the UFC in September 2022, defeating Tony Ferguson via submission.

Considering that both men are renowned for their trash-talk, the build up for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz has been remarkably low-key thus far. Things got strange in a recent interview, in fact, when Diaz simply abandoned proceedings midway through.

Earlier today, though, the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference went down, and things quickly became heated.

After a face-off between the two fighters, a wild brawl erupted between the respective security teams of the two men, with punches clearly being thrown at points and chaos ensuing.

The video does not appear to show either Jake Paul or Nate Diaz becoming involved in the fracas, though, while Paul’s older brother Logan also seemed to be uninvolved in the incident.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Why is ‘The Problem Child’ angry with the former UFC star’s promotional techniques?

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz is set to go down this weekend, but despite the boxing match being one of the more highly-anticipated of 2023, it seems that ‘The Problem Child’ has not been happy with the build.

In a recent interview, Paul hit out at Diaz, seemingly because of the lack of trash-talk coming from the Stockton, California-based veteran. He said the following:

“He talked a lot more sh*t to me before we signed up to fight. So, he’s kind of being a b*tch in that sense. I expected more out of him, and I expected him to carry that gangster attitude and not take my insults. But he’s pretty much rolled over like a b*tch and has been quite boring, which p*sses me off.”

Whether this changes in the next couple of days remains to be seen, but it must be noted that Diaz’s unpredictable nature dates back throughout his entire UFC career.

Interestingly, despite Diaz’s superior experience in fighting overall, it was recently revealed that Google AI considers Paul the favourite to win the clash.