"Let's do it again" - Smilla Sundell would love to run it back with Jackie Buntan after explosive first fight

Smilla Sundell is interested in a world title rematch against Jackie Buntan.

In April 2022, Sundell and Buntan fought for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title. They went to war for 15 minutes in the ONE 156 co-main event, with the Swedish teenager emerging victorious by unanimous decision to continue her ongoing reign of terror.

Two years later, Buntan is riding a three-fight win streak following her loss against Sundell and wants a rematch. The reigning women's strawweight Muay Thai queen voiced her mutual interest by saying this during an interview with Calf Kick Sports:

"I would love a rematch with her because she's a pro and I think I have improved [as well]. So why not? Let's do it again."

It should be noted that Sundell and Buntan were scheduled for a rematch in September 2023. Unfortunately, the American world title challenger pulled out of the ONE Fight Night 14 matchup due to undisclosed family matters.

Watch Smilla Sundell's entire interview with Calf Kick Sports below:

Smilla Sundell has business to take care of before potential rematch against Jackie Buntan

There's no doubt that Smilla Sundell and Jackie Buntan will meet again for an intriguing Muay Thai rematch. Firstly, 'The Hurricane' must focus on her upcoming ONE women's strawweight world title defense in "The Art of Eight Limbs."

On May 3, Sundell looks to extend her undefeated promotional run (4-0) in the ONE Fight Night 22 main event. The 19-year-old phenom's next title challenger is Natalia Diachkova, who made her promotional debut in April 2023.

Diachkova has fought and won four times on the ONE Friday Fights series, including three bouts ending by first-round knockout. The 29-year-old Russian now looks to establish herself as a superstar amongst ONE Championship fans by ending Sundell's impressive run.

ONE Fight Night 22 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

