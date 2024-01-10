“Let’s do this again” - Strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks more than ready to rematch Joshua Pacio in Qatar at ONE 166

On March 1, ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is scheduled to put his belt on the line against the man he took the world title from over a year ago, Joshua Pacio. The pair of MMA stars will run it back at ONE 166: Qatar when ONE Championship makes its historic on-site debut in the Middle Eastern country at Lusail Sports Arena.

Ahead of his bout with Pacio, Jarred Brooks took to Instagram to address his fans and give an update on his mental state just two months away from his world title defense.

He posted with the caption:

"Less than two months out cannot wait to claim again what I work very hard for ! My consistency and mental aptitude and fans and supporters is why I am where I am .LETS DO THIS AGAIN LEAVE A COMMENT IF YOUR TEAm Monkeygod"

Looks like 'The Monkey God' is primed and ready for his March showdown with his Filipino rival. He's very transparent in his intentions to explore other avenues such as submission grappling matches, mixed rules bouts, and maybe even moving up a weight class to challenge Demetrious Johnson.

All that can wait, however, as Jarred Brooks has unfinished business with Joshua Pacio come March 1st. Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 166: Qatar from your location.

Jarred Brooks open to mixed rules bout to prove he's one of the best fighters in the world

Ahead of his world title defense against Pacio, Jarred Brooks revealed in an interview with Nick Atkin that he is very much open to all sorts of unique matches in ONE if it allows him to prove that he is the best in the world.

“I'll do all these crazy crazy fights, like these mixed match rules fights and I mean I want to do those because I want to put my name out for keep's sake,” Brooks told Nick Atkin in a recent interview. “Just because it's like dude I've already established myself and it seems like nobody knows me yet.”

Here's the full interview: