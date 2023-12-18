“Let's bring the belt to London” - Michael 'Venom' Page plots sizzling all-English clash with Leon Edwards for UFC’s welterweight throne

New UFC signing Michael 'Venom' Page recently opened up on his goals in the promotion and plotted a sizzling all-English welterweight title clash against Leon Edwards.

'MVP's' move TO the UFC as well as when his promotional debut will take place was made official by Dana White following this past Saturday's pay-per-view. The charismatic striker was one of Bellator's biggest homegrown stars as a result of his appealing fighting style and collection of highlight-reel knockouts.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Page expressed his desire to one day become the UFC welterweight champion and compete against Leon Edwards for the belt. He added that London would be the perfect location for such a significant bout to U.K. MMA.

'MVP' said:

"I kind of already seen it in my head...Let's bring the belt to London. Let's bring the fight to England. Leon Edwards is a champion. 'MVP', we're both from the U.K...I got a lot of respect for him. We are cool, we talk, but we're prize fighters at the end of the day. It's just business."

It will be interesting to see how Page fares in his promotion debut at UFC 299 and whether the promotion will fast track him to a title shot like they did with Michael Chandler after signing him from Bellator.

Check out the full video [19:59 - 20:24 comments]:

Dana White announces Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Kevin Holland for UFC 299

After months of speculation as to where Michael 'Venom' Page will be continuing his MMA career, it was finally made official that he will be joining the UFC.

During his post-event press conference following UFC 296 this past Saturday, Dana White confirmed the signing and announced Page's first opponent. He made it official that Page will be making his promotional debut against Kevin Holland at UFC 299, which is scheduled to take place in Miami on March 9th.

Holland is coming off his split decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena at Noche UFC, while 'MVP' is coming off his first-round TKO win over Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292 this past March.

Tweet regarding bout announcements for UFC 299