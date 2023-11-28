Kevin Holland vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page spotted on UFC 297 board during Dana White’s Full Send podcast ep. with Nelk Boys

There is plenty of speculation regarding the UFC signing Michael 'Venom' Page, as fans recently spotted an interesting matchup against Kevin Holland on Dana White's fight board for UFC 297.

The UFC CEO recently made an appearance on the Full Send podcast, where fans noted that the board for UFC 297 had a welterweight matchup between Kevin Holland and 'MVP'. The former Bellator welterweight title challenger has been in attendance at UFC events and mentioned on the broadcast but is, by all accounts, still a free agent. So it's understandable why the bout being on the fight board sparked the fans' interest.

Fans commented on the possibility of 'MVP' vs. 'Trailblazer' being added to UFC 297, which is scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada on January 20, writing:

"Can’t wait for this fight!" [@tagg_george - X]

"That's a damn good matchup" [@WalstonAvery - X]

"Thats a GOOD fight!" [@eightysixmajor - X]

It remains to be seen whether Michael 'Venom' Page has signed with the UFC. If he has, Kevin Holland would definitely be a suitable opponent, as he is known for his entertaining bouts and could put on a Fight of the Night against the talented knockout artist.

How many times has Kevin Holland fought in 2023?

Kevin Holland has been quite active in 2023, as he competed in three bouts and had short layoffs in between.

'Trailblazer' first bout of the year took place at UFC 287, where he earned a third-round knockout win over veteran welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio. It didn't take long for him to accept another bout as he returned at UFC 291 three months later, where he earned a dominant first-round submission win over former TUF winner Michael Chiesa.

Following a two-month layoff, the Contender Series alum fought again at Noche UFC this past September. Jack Della Maddalena snapped Holland's winning streak as the Perth native earned a split decision win after the judges scored the bout 29-28, 29-28, and 28-29 in his favor.

