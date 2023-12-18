“Let's find this pos and put him in prison” - Dillon Danis announces reward for identifying alleged migrant caught assaulting Irish children on video

Dillon Danis has taken a proactive stance against violence, offering a reward for information leading to the identification of an individual caught assaulting an Irish boy in Kilkenny.

The disturbing footage circulating on social media captures an individual, allegedly Alamin Mohammed, a Muslim Bengal migrant residing in Kilkenny, slapping an Irish boy. Expressing his concern for the victims, Danis shared the video and wrote:

"Ireland is close to my heart let’s find this pos and put him in prison for life and for the victims including this kid in the video he and they have a lifetime gym membership at SBG HQ with @John_Kavanagh on me ❤️ 🇮🇪"

Check out Danis' post below:

This development unfolds against the backdrop of recent violent confrontations in Dublin's city center on November 23, 2023. The clashes erupted following a knife attack outside a school that left a five-year-old girl, two other children and two adults seriously injured.

Rumors circulating online suggested that the assailant had an immigrant background, contributing to the heightened tensions.

Dillon Danis proposes "TUF" showdown for UFC debut

Dillon Danis is once again making waves with his persistent pursuit of a UFC debut. This time, he's set his sights on rising star Paddy Pimblett, proposing a fight or even a "The Ultimate Fighter" (TUF) coaching matchup to ignite the rivalry.

Danis has long expressed his desire to enter the UFC octagon, particularly targeting Pimblett following the former's controversial boxing bout against Logan Paul in October. Now, he's doubling down, taking to social media to suggest not just a fight but a potential season-long TUF showdown culminating in a grand finale clash.

"My UFC debut against Paddy Pimblett would be quite the show," Danis wrote. "The buildup alone would be electric! And if we want to add some fun, we could be coaches on The Ultimate Fighter and have our fight at the end. Imagine the entertainment that would generate. Let's give the people what they want and make fighting entertaining again!"

Check out Dillon Danis' post below:

Pimblett readily embraced the challenge. In a recent UFC 296 media day interview, he quipped:

"If he gets signed, lad, let's do it. You know what I mean. He fought Logan Paul and threw about six punches. He threw more punches at the security guards than he did at Logan."

Check out Paddy Pimblett's reaction below:

