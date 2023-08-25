"Let's go fight some cops" - Sean Strickland calls for riots to protest potential lockdown in Las Vegas after latest COVID-19 flare

Sean Strickland will not be complying with another COVID-19 lockdown mandate. The UFC middleweight contender recently took to social media to express his dismay over another potential lockdown order in Las Vegas.

According to news reports, COVID-19 cases are rising in Las Vegas again. Although not as severe as compared with the years of the pandemic, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state of Nevada have now reached triple digits.

In a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, there have been 100 or more people hospitalized each day since Aug. 16, according to figures released by the Nevada Hospital Association.

While there are rumors of another lockdown being announced for major cities in Nevada, including Las Vegas, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Reacting to such speculations, Sean Strickland recently took to Twitter and suggested drastic measures to prevent another lockdown. 'Tarzan' wrote:

"If they lock down Vegas because of this BS COVID flare, it's time to riot..... Full on riot, let's go fight some cops in riot gear... Not doing this bs again."

Sean Strickland is booked to face Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293 on September 9 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. 'Tarzan' is riding a two-fight win streak.

Israel Adesanya warns Sean Strickland against going overboard with trash talking during their fight

Israel Adesanya won't tolerate any excessive trash talking from Sean Strickland during their fight at UFC 293. 'The Last Stylebender' recently promised to dish out some serious punishment if Strickland stuck to his ways.

'Tarzan' is widely known for his outspoken nature and blunt personality. Not one to sugar coat any of his opinions, Strickland often gets into heated exchanges with his opponents before fight night. Adesanya got a taste of 'Tarzan's trash talking skills during the UFC 276 press conference, where both fighters competed on the same card.

While Israel Adesanya is expecting Sean Strickland to do the same during their UFC 293 pre-fight press conference, he has warned the 32-year-old Californian not to talk during the fight.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Adesanya stated:

Just some loudmouth talking over and louder than you to try and seem like he’s got something to say. He has nothing to say really... That’s why most people are excited about the press conference because that’s his spot to shine, I guess... If he’s talking to me, he’s going to get his jaw broken because when you’re talking, you’re not focused on the task at hand."

Watch the full video below: