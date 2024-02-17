"Let’s look the real technique guys" - Mackenzie Dern sees the funny side of viral clip of Henry Cejudo and her training

A training clip featuring Mackenzie Dern and Henry Cejudo has been making the rounds on social media. Not long ago, Dern sought out Cejudo's services as a coach and the Olympian lent the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist his advice on securing takedowns.

In the clip in question, Cejudo explains where to hook one's grip when shooting in for a double-leg takedown. On demonstrating the grip, he highlights that Dern's buttocks would be where he'd focus his grip, causing a comical stir on Instagram, where the video was shared.

Check out Henry Cejudo and Mackenzie Dern training:

Responding to the clip, Dern actually left a humorous comment under the video, imploring everyone to focus on the real technique being used

"Ohh ok the (cake emoji) haha. Let's look the real technique guys."

Much of Dern's struggles as a fighter have stemmed from her subpar striking and more importantly, her inability to consistently score takedowns to drag her opponents to the mat. Her world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills are second to none in the UFC women's strawweight division.

Working with Cejudo has paid some dividends but Dern is yet to become a strong takedown artist in the manner that she needs to be. She was recently on the wrong end of a lopsided second-round TKO loss to former strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade, where her striking—not wrestling—seemed to have regressed.

Prior to that, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist had shown tremendous striking improvements in her unanimous decision win over Angela Hill at UFC Vegas 73. For reference, Hill is an elite striker and former kickboxing champion and has been effective in MMA, despite her 16–13 record.

Somehow, Dern was able to outstrike her, using her jab and setting up her strikes. Unfortunately, her bout with Andrade saw Dern lunging forward with looping punches and her chin exposed.

Mackenzie Dern is facing another Brazilian knockout artist at UFC 298

After losing to Jéssica Andrade, who is well-known for her crushing punching power, Mackenzie Dern has replaced an injured Tatiana Suarez at UFC 298. She will take on arguably an even more powerful Brazilian striker in Amanda Lemos.

Both Dern and Lemos are coming off losses to champions, with Dern having fought a former titleholder in Andrade while Lemos suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss to current strawweight champion Zhang Weili. The bout is of great importance to both women, who are looking to avoid going on a losing streak.