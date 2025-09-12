"Let's do it in private" - Dana White goes nuclear on reporter over Ali act question during the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford presser

Dana White had a tough time at the recent Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford pre-fight press conference, as a reporter grilled him on reforms TKO Boxing is trying to implement in the sport.

White, who felt the questions were out of place for the occasion, fired back, even swearing at the press.

During the event, reporter Sean Zittel called back to White's statements from earlier this week, where the MMA promoter claimed Alvarez vs. Crawford was the third-highest gate behind Floyd Mayweather's fights against Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

Zittel used this statement to transition his questioning on why White and his team were trying to make changes to the Muhammad Ali Reform Act:

"The top five dates in combat sports history come in boxing, and they come in the last 10 years. So my question to you is, why then do you want to make sweeping changes to the Muhammad Ali Reform Act that is meant to protect fighters to bring about a business model that currently has your company already paying $375 million in antitrust lawsuits and has two potential pending class-action lawsuits on the way, as well?"

The MMA promoter interjected, citing that the press conference was hardly the place for discussing TKO business.

Refusing to back down, Zittel further pressed the UFC CEO, questioning if he'd still operate in boxing if he were unable to bring about the changes. At this point, White vehemently clapped back at the reporter:

"Listen, if you want to be an a****le, let's do it in private, and we can do an interview. If you want to showboat, I get it. If you have questions for these two who are fighting on Saturday, that's a different story."

As the press member declined to ask the fighters any questions, White asked him "to beat it."

Check out the heated debate between Dana White and Sean Zittel below:

What is the Muhammad Ali Reform Act that Dana White was pressed on?

The Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act is a federal law that aims to protect the rights of boxers and prevent them from unfair practices by managers and promoters.

Dana White and TKO boxing are lobbying to replace the act with the Muhammad Ali Revival Act, touted by U.S. congressional representatives Brian Jack and Sharice Davids, as a long-overdue modernization in professional boxing.

The amendment would allow Unified Boxing Organizations to operate outside the bounds of current sanctioning bodies. Many believe such a reform would be counterproductive for fighter pay.

