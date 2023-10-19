"Let's have a scrap" - Andrew Tate called out by former UFC fighter who went winless in the promotion

Andrew Tate has gained a massive following through his opinions on social media as well as his kickboxing background, and one former UFC fighter recently expressed interest in putting his skills to the test.

A video surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, of the influencer sparring with Angello, who competes for MMA promotion RXF. He shared a clip of their sparring footage as well as the aftermath, which shows him sporting a bloody nose. Angello thanked 'Top G' and mentioned that sparring with him made him stronger, writing

"Sparring with @Cobratate is not a joke, eating punches makes me stronger...Preparing for December RXF mma match"

The clip caught the attention of former UFC fighter Fabio Cherant, who shared the tweet and included a comment. 'Water Buffalo' achieved a great deal of success early on in his career as he won the LFA light heavyweight championship before joining the UFC with a 7-1 MMA record. He was unable to carry over that success as he went 0-3 inside the octagon and was later released

Cherant called out Andrew Tate for a fight, writing:

"Hey @Cobratate let’s have a scrap"

Fabio Cherant issues challenge

It remains to be seen if Andrew Tate will respond to Fabio Cherant as it's not the first time and most likely won't be the last that a fighter calls him out, especially considering the attention that a bout featuring him would generate.

Andrew Tate claps back at critics and pledges sizable donation by end of the year

Andrew Tate is a polarizing figure and has received plenty of criticism for some of his views and beliefs on certain issues.

'Top G' recently took to his X account, where he clapped back at his critics and noted that they only criticize him for clicks and for their careers. He mentioned that he will continue to donate a percentage of his wealth to help those in need as he stated that he will have made a large pledge by the end of the year, writing:

"25,000,000 usd will be donated this year...Let the haters talk endless false virtue and help precisely nobody while pretending to "care" that I’m "dangerous"...They only hate on me for clicks, in an attempt to get money for their failing careers...I’m going to save the world."

