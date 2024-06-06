“Let's see how it affected him” - Anatoly Malykhin eager to see Liam Harrison’s form after long break

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin can't wait to see British Muay Thai icon 'Hitman' Liam Harrison back in action this weekend. Harrison has been out of commission since injuring his knee in a 2022 world title fight against legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama.

That's nearly two years since 'Hitman' last saw action in the circle, an undoubtedly lengthy period of time, especially for a combat sports athlete.

Naturally, Malykhin is concerned Harrison may not be the same fighter he once was, although the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger certainly insists he is.

Trending

'Sladkiy' told ONE Championship:

"For some, rest has a positive effect; for others, it has a negative effect. Let's see how it affected [Liam Harrison]. I'm not going to predict anything. I'll just watch the fight."

'Hitman' Liam Harrison of the United Kingdom is set to lock horns with Japanese kickboxing standout Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs Friday, June 7, on U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event, as it happens.

Anatoly Malykhin teases his return to action, and it may be a heavyweight showdown

Triple-champ 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia is fresh off a much-needed and well-deserved vacation in his hometown of Kemerovo. The 36-year-old is now ready to return to the office.

A ruler of three divisions, Malykhin can defend any of his belts, but it appears he may be returning to heavyweight.

'Sladkiy' told ONE:

"I just got back from Russia, where I ate very well. I had chebureks, blini - my favorite Russian cuisine. My weight is definitely closest to heavyweight."