Three-division world champ Anatoly Malykhin teases return to heavyweight

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champ Anatoly Malykhin is coming back into his strength after a well-deserved rest. The hard-hitting Russian mauler is fresh off a resounding technical knockout victory over former two-division king 'The Dutch Knight' Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar last March.

The win earned Malykhin the middleweight MMA belt, effectively making him a rare three-division MMA world champion.

Now, the 36-year-old from Kemerovo is getting ready to return to action, and it seems he wants to defend his heavyweight hardware.

'Sladkiy' told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I just got back from Russia, where I ate very well. I had chebureks, blini - my favorite Russian cuisine. My weight is definitely closest to heavyweight."

When asked what division he plans on returning to, the answer was simple. He added:

"In my opinion, heavyweight."

Anatoly Malykhin is in Bangkok to attend ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video, ONE Championship's biggest event of 2024 thus far.

It's an absolutely massive fight card, stacked with the promotion's best talent, and Malykhin would not miss it for anything.

Anatoly Malykhin to attend a loaded ONE 167 on Prime Video showcasing the very best of ONE Championship

Just like Anatoly Malykhin, fans will not want to miss ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video as well. There is a plethora of compelling bouts across kickboxing, Muay Thai, submission grappling, and mixed martial arts on hand.

In the main event, reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will defend his gold against Thai countryman 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

In the co-main event, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon returns from injury to face 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric in a three-round kickboxing encounter.

Also on the card is ONE flyweight submission grappling king 'Darth Rigatoni' Mikey Musumeci, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo in his pro MMA debut, and 18-year-old teenage star 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee, who will make his ONE debut.