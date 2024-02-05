"Let's see how tough is this kid" - Renato Moicano names surging UFC prospect as ideal opponent for Drew Dober's next fight

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano has a suggestion as to who Drew Dober should share the octagon with in his next outing.

The Brazilian uploaded a post on Twitter, sharing that he wants to see Dober matched up against rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett:

"I want to see Drew Dober fighting paddy pimblett next… let’s see how tough is this kid…."

Moicano recently shared the octagon with Dober at UFC Vegas 85. The fight took place on Feb. 3 at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada. The contest was a competitive affair that lasted all three rounds.

In the end, the Brazilian was declared the winner via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the contest 29-28 in favor of Moicano.

Paddy Pimblett, meanwhile, is currently on an impressive run in the UFC. 'The Baddy' has competed in five fights and has gotten his hand raised in all of them.

In his last outing, Pimblett took on former UFC interim champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 296. The Liverpudlian outclassed Ferguson for the majority of the fight and took home the victory via unanimous decision.

Pimblett is yet to crack the lightweight rankings and Dober is currently sat at No. 15 spot on that list. With that said, a scrap between the two might prove to be a good opportunity for 'The Baddy' to enter the top 15.

Renato Moicano calls out multiple fighters after his victory over Drew Dober

After defeating Drew Dober at UFC Vegas 85, Renato Moicano took to social media to challenge multiple ranked lightweight athletes for a showdown inside the octagon.

Following the fight, Moicano was on his way to the hospital when he started a live Q&A session on social media. During it, the Brazilian called out Dan Hooker for a scrap in Brazil:

“Dan Hooker is in trouble. I want to beat Dan Hooker in Brazil, my brother.”

Check out Renato Moicano's callout of Dan Hooker below [5:16]:

Moicano then took to Twitter to also challenge No. 7-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush to a showdown:

Beneil Dariush see you in Brazil… if you support Merica… retweet this s*** and tag @ufc modaf*****s.

