Renato Moicano calls out two top-10 lightweights after decision win over Drew Dober

Renato Moicano feels he is ready to take a major leap in competition after his UFC Vegas 85 win.

Moicano earned a hard-fought unanimous decision victory after three rounds of back-and-forth action against Drew Dober on Feb. 3. He wasted no time in calling out two top-ten lightweight fighters in the UFC to further his quest for a title shot.

Moicano, who was on his way to the hospital to get a post-fight medical check-up, interacted with fans in a live Q&A session on social media. While he seems intent on ‘slapping’ YouTuber MMA Guru for his comments, the Brazilian fighter called out No.10-ranked lightweight Dan Hooker for a fight in Brazil:

“Dan Hooker in is trouble. I want to beat Dan Hooker in Brazil, my brother.”

Watch Moicano call out Hooker below[5:16]:

Hooker is coming off a gritty split decision win over Jalin Turner at UFC 290. He was scheduled to fight Bobby Green in December 2023. However, the City Kickboxing standout was forced to pull out of the fight due to an arm injury and underwent surgery in the following days. He has been on the sidelines ever since. The timeline of his return is not confirmed.

In another post on his X account, Moicano expressed the desire to fight No.7-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush:

Benil Dariush see you in Brazil… if you support Merica… retweet this s*** and tag @ufc modaf*****s.

Dariush was on the verge of a UFC title shot with an eight-fight winning streak. However, back-to-back knockout losses against Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan have forced him out of the top five in the division in recent times.

The UFC Vegas 85 fight against Dober was Moicano’s first octagon appearance since November 2022 when he defeated Brad Riddell via submission. He was expected to fight Arman Tsarukyan in April 2023 but had to withdraw due to an injury.