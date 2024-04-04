"Let's sit down, let's make some fights" - Ben Shalom challenges Eddie Hearn to meet face-to-face and discuss fights

Eddie Hearn and Ben Shalom may engage in some co-promoting someday if the latter has his way.

Shalom was speaking to talkSPORT about perceived past instances of pulling out some of his BOXXER fighters from bouts with members of Hearn's stable, Matchroom Boxing.

Ben Shalom represents fighter Frazer Clarke, who was pulled out of a suggested bout vs Matchroom fighter Fabio Wardley last year. The young promoter maintained this was due to his fighter's lack of experience in longer bouts and had nothing to do with not wanting to work with Hearn's Matchroom stable.

Hearn also intimated earlier this week that Shalom was ducking matchups with Matchroom fighters after the Dalton Smith (Matchroom) vs Adam Azim (BOXXER) fight fell apart.

In an excerpt from that aforementioned chat, boxing journalist Michael Benson, via his X account @MichaelBensonn, posted,

"Ben Shalom has publicly challenged Eddie Hearn to sit down with him for a face-to-face meeting to discuss fights between BOXXER/ Sky and Matchroom/ DAZN as the pair have never met before: "Let's sit down, let's make some fights." [@talkSPORT]"

Check out Ben Shalom's recent message to Eddie Hearn below:

Eddie Hearn and instances he has co-promoted

The 44-year-old is no stranger to collaborating with other promoters within the sweet science.

Frank Warren stands out as someone Hearn is looking to have a more collaborative partnership with. Warren's Queensberry Promotions has even signed on for a future Queensberry vs Matchroom card with Hearn on June 1. The two once had a long-standing rivalry that even extended to Hearn's father Barry previously feuding with Warren as boxing promoters in the 1990's.

Golden Boy Promotions CEO and Chairman Oscar De La Hoya is also someone Hearn has been collaborative with. This partnership is evidenced in the looming WBC super lightweight title fight on April 20 between Matchroom's Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia with De La Hoya representing Garcia in a promoter capacity.

The native of the UK has also collaborated with Jake Paul for the Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor fight. Paul is Serrano's promoter under the Most Valuable Promotions umbrella while Taylor is a Matchroom Boxing combatant.

