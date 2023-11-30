“Let these young guys do it” – Liam Harrison prefers to see Nico Carrillo face Jonathan Haggerty for bantamweight gold

Liam Harrison is happy to stand aside and let Scottish standout Nico Carrillo have his shot at reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Harrison, 38, is gearing up for his long-awaited return on January 12 when he welcomes former ONE bantamweight MMA champion John Lineker to the art of eight limbs.

With a win over ‘Hands of Stone,’ the Leeds slugger could very well put himself in place for another crank at Muay Thai gold. But at this point in his career, Liam Harrison is content with letting the younger fighters jump the line.

“Let these young upcoming kids do it because people like Nico, they're chasing the superstardom and stuff like that,” Harrison said in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

“I'd like to see Nico, I think Nico and Haggerty will be a great fight as well, but like let these young guys do it. I'm not interested.”

After winning his first two bouts in ONE Championship, Nico Carrillo will face his toughest test to date when he meets Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Liam Harrison believes potential fight with Haggerty needs to go down in the UK

Though Liam Harrison may be willing to hold off on a potential title fight with Jonathan Haggerty, fight fans have been clamoring to see the all-British showdown for years.

With a ONE world title on the line, the bout could potentially headline ONE Championship’s first-ever event in London.

“That is the only fight to make in England, I think me vs. Jonathan,” Haggerty said. “He’s been calling me out for years, respectfully, obviously, now he’s got the title."

Do you want to see Haggerty and the ‘Hitman’ square off in the Big Smoke?

